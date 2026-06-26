Sandra Oh in The Misanthrope at the Lyttelton Theatre, National Theatre, London. Photo: Marc Brenner

Sandra Oh in The Misanthrope at the Lyttelton Theatre, National Theatre, London. Photo: Marc Brenner

Martin Crimp has already had two stabs at adapting The Misanthrope. He created a version for the Young Vic in 1996, which was staged in New York with Uma Thurman and Roger Rees in 1999. Then, in 2009, he updated it for a West End staging starring Damian Lewis and Keira Knightley. Now, Crimp has delivered a third translation of Molière’s 17th-century comedy for the National Theatre, recasting Alceste, the play’s titular grump, as a celebrated female novelist called Alice, who is frustrated with the falseness and frippery of modern culture. Directed by NT boss Indhu Rubasingham and designed by Robert Jones, it runs in the Lyttelton Theatre until August, with Sandra Oh, the Canadian star of Grey’s Anatomy and Killing Eve, making her UK debut in the lead, alongside Paul Chahidi, Tom Mison and Imogen Elliott. Does Crimp’s third crack at Molière’s comedy captivate the critics? Do the reviewers rave about Rubasingham’s production? Does Oh impress the press on her first London outing?

Fergus Morgan rounds up the reviews...

Sandra Oh and Tom Mison in The Misanthrope at the Lyttelton Theatre, National Theatre, London. Photo: Marc Brenner

Paul Chahidi, Rina Fatania, Sandra Oh and Freddie MacBruce in The Misanthrope at the Lyttelton Theatre, National Theatre, London. Photo: Marc Brenner

The Misanthrope – meandering Molière? In his previous adaptations of The Misanthrope, Martin Crimp converted its main character into a curmudgeonly playwright. Here, he gender-flips Alceste into Alice, an acclaimed novelist, whose disdain for the insincerity and artifice of modern life gets her into trouble. Does it work? Crimp “amusingly updates [Molière’s] biting comedy of courtly manners, skewering the hypocrisy and hollowness of our performative, optics-obsessed culture”, writes Dave Fargnoli (The Stage, ★★★). But “although the dialogue is snappy, the satire feels unfocussed. Crimp mocks those who pay lip service to ideals of inclusivity, takes aim at the vanity of public figures and laments the myriad harms caused by the internet, but never lands a really shattering blow”. Everyone agrees. The Misanthrope has “enjoyable characters” and “fun barbs”, but feels “soggy” and “blurred” according to Andrzej Lukowski (Time Out, ★★★) and “piles on a number of hot-button topics”, then “leaves them there”, according to Holly O’Mahony (London Theatre, ★★★), while Clive Davis (Times, ★★) calls it “cluttered”, Nick Curtis (Standard, ★★★) finds it “meandering”, and Arifa Akbar (Guardian, ★★★) reckons it’s “not nearly as intoxicating” as Crimp’s recent reboot of Cyrano de Bergerac. “Like a kid in a candy store,” he “takes one of everything” and the result is a “broad” adaptation that uses satire “like a fine spritz rather than the firehose jet of Moliere’s original”, writes Annabel Nugent (Independent, ★★★). The play is “witty but underpowered”, writes Dominic Cavendish (Telegraph, ★★★). “Had Crimp made this free-speech fundamentalist more outspoken – someone in the mould of JK Rowling or Lionel Shriver – he’d have upped the danger levels.” As it is, “the topicality feels safe and the jeopardy minimal”. His adaptation just “isn’t bold enough to get us talking”.

Continues...

Imogen Elliott and Paul Chahidi in The Misanthrope at the Lyttelton Theatre, National Theatre, London. Photo: Marc Brenner

Sandra Oh in The Misanthrope at the Lyttelton Theatre, National Theatre, London. Photo: Marc Brenner

The Misanthrope – intriguing experiment? Canadian TV star Sandra Oh has made occasional forays into theatre throughout her career, all on the other side of the Atlantic. She makes her London debut here as the play’s protagonist Alice. Some reviewers rave about her. She brings “heart, fire, vulnerability and comic timing” in a “riveting” performance according to Akbar, while O’Mahony admires her “great conviction and amusing bolshiness”, Fargnoli praises a “brilliantly bitter” turn that is “by turns analytical, angry, cold and cruel”, and Cavendish commends how she “commands attention effortlessly” with “the arch of an eyebrow or a shrewd, calculated glance". Others, though, are unsure. Davis reckons her delivery “lacks nuance” and leans too heavily on “disdainful snarls”, while Sarah Crompton (WhatsOnStage, ★★★) thinks she “doesn’t cut through”. Oh is “affecting at moments and hilarious at others”, she writes, but “her low-key presence means she sometimes vanishes from scenes in which she should be the centre”. Elsewhere in the ensemble, there is plenty of praise for Paul Chahidi, who “outshines everyone” as Alice’s playwright pal John according to Davis; and also for Imogen Elliott, who is “fabulously awful” as influencer, aspiring writer, and nepo-baby Esmee according to Fargnoli. Continues...

Tom Mison, Rina Fatania and Freddie MacBruce in The Misanthrope at the Lyttelton Theatre, National Theatre, London. Photo: Marc Brenner

Sandra Oh and Paul Chahidi in The Misanthrope at the Lyttelton Theatre, National Theatre, London. Photo: Marc Brenner