Martin Crimp has already had two stabs at adapting The Misanthrope. He created a version for the Young Vic in 1996, which was staged in New York with Uma Thurman and Roger Rees in 1999. Then, in 2009, he updated it for a West End staging starring Damian Lewis and Keira Knightley.
Now, Crimp has delivered a third translation of Molière’s 17th-century comedy for the National Theatre, recasting Alceste, the play’s titular grump, as a celebrated female novelist called Alice, who is frustrated with the falseness and frippery of modern culture.
Directed by NT boss Indhu Rubasingham and designed by Robert Jones, it runs in the Lyttelton Theatre until August, with Sandra Oh, the Canadian star of Grey’s Anatomy and Killing Eve, making her UK debut in the lead, alongside Paul Chahidi, Tom Mison and Imogen Elliott.
Does Crimp’s third crack at Molière’s comedy captivate the critics? Do the reviewers rave about Rubasingham’s production? Does Oh impress the press on her first London outing?
Fergus Morgan rounds up the reviews...
In his previous adaptations of The Misanthrope, Martin Crimp converted its main character into a curmudgeonly playwright. Here, he gender-flips Alceste into Alice, an acclaimed novelist, whose disdain for the insincerity and artifice of modern life gets her into trouble. Does it work?
Crimp “amusingly updates [Molière’s] biting comedy of courtly manners, skewering the hypocrisy and hollowness of our performative, optics-obsessed culture”, writes Dave Fargnoli (The Stage, ★★★). But “although the dialogue is snappy, the satire feels unfocussed. Crimp mocks those who pay lip service to ideals of inclusivity, takes aim at the vanity of public figures and laments the myriad harms caused by the internet, but never lands a really shattering blow”.
Everyone agrees. The Misanthrope has “enjoyable characters” and “fun barbs”, but feels “soggy” and “blurred” according to Andrzej Lukowski (Time Out, ★★★) and “piles on a number of hot-button topics”, then “leaves them there”, according to Holly O’Mahony (London Theatre, ★★★), while Clive Davis (Times, ★★) calls it “cluttered”, Nick Curtis (Standard, ★★★) finds it “meandering”, and Arifa Akbar (Guardian, ★★★) reckons it’s “not nearly as intoxicating” as Crimp’s recent reboot of Cyrano de Bergerac.
“Like a kid in a candy store,” he “takes one of everything” and the result is a “broad” adaptation that uses satire “like a fine spritz rather than the firehose jet of Moliere’s original”, writes Annabel Nugent (Independent, ★★★).
The play is “witty but underpowered”, writes Dominic Cavendish (Telegraph, ★★★). “Had Crimp made this free-speech fundamentalist more outspoken – someone in the mould of JK Rowling or Lionel Shriver – he’d have upped the danger levels.” As it is, “the topicality feels safe and the jeopardy minimal”. His adaptation just “isn’t bold enough to get us talking”.
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Canadian TV star Sandra Oh has made occasional forays into theatre throughout her career, all on the other side of the Atlantic. She makes her London debut here as the play’s protagonist Alice.
Some reviewers rave about her. She brings “heart, fire, vulnerability and comic timing” in a “riveting” performance according to Akbar, while O’Mahony admires her “great conviction and amusing bolshiness”, Fargnoli praises a “brilliantly bitter” turn that is “by turns analytical, angry, cold and cruel”, and Cavendish commends how she “commands attention effortlessly” with “the arch of an eyebrow or a shrewd, calculated glance".
Others, though, are unsure. Davis reckons her delivery “lacks nuance” and leans too heavily on “disdainful snarls”, while Sarah Crompton (WhatsOnStage, ★★★) thinks she “doesn’t cut through”. Oh is “affecting at moments and hilarious at others”, she writes, but “her low-key presence means she sometimes vanishes from scenes in which she should be the centre”.
Elsewhere in the ensemble, there is plenty of praise for Paul Chahidi, who “outshines everyone” as Alice’s playwright pal John according to Davis; and also for Imogen Elliott, who is “fabulously awful” as influencer, aspiring writer, and nepo-baby Esmee according to Fargnoli.
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The Misanthrope is the second production that Rubasingham has staged at the National Theatre since she took over the organisation last spring. As with her first show, Bacchae, she has collaborated with experienced designer Robert Jones. Does their production impress the press?
“Rubasingham’s judicious direction makes the piece feel lively and natural, despite all the intricate verbal artifice,” describes Fargnoli. “Jones’ costumes start off with stylish modern-day dress – billowy shirts and wide-legged pants in a range of tasteful tones – but by the play’s end, everyone has slipped into gorgeously over-the-top Grand Siècle styles, all lace cuffs, hose and swishing frock coats. Jones’ set undergoes a similarly elaborate transformation, with an opulent drawing room breaking apart into a semi-symbolic void bejewelled with glittering chandeliers.”
“Rubasingham’s direction keeps the action fast on Jones’ handsome designs, which set the story in various rooms of a boutique hotel full of baroque extravagance,” echoes Crompton. “The final coup de théâtre – when all the lavish trimmings are stripped away and the characters enact a masque in a bare blue space beautifully lit by Tim Lutkin – is stunning.”
“After 90 minutes of feeling slightly less than the sum of its parts, Rubasingham’s production and Crimp’s text finally go gloriously mad for the final furlong, switching to Molière-style rhyming verse and leaving any sense of naturalism behind as Jones’ hitherto realist set suddenly becomes… very strange,” adds Lukowski. “It’s a weird final sequence, but it worked for me.”
The critics don’t complain about The Misanthrope as much as the play’s main character might, but they are hardly effusive in their assessment of Martin Crimp’s adaptation of Moliere’s classic comedy.
While the concept of gender-swapping Alceste from a 17th-century aristocrat into a modern-day novelist is strong, Crimp uses it to tackle too many modern topics, and the drama feels unfocused and underpowered as a result.
Sandra Oh’s central turn also proves divisive, but there is plenty of praise for Paul Chahidi’s performance, Indhu Rubasingham’s direction and Robert Jones’ designs, and particularly for an eye-catching final flourish.
The show gets three stars from most critics, suggesting that The Misanthrope is not a must-see.
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