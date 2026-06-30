In 1984, in a gesture of solidarity, a group of LGBT+ activists formed an organisation to raise money in support of striking miners. Led by Mark Ashton, Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners – LGSM – raised £22,500 for the people of Onllwyn, a small village in the Dulais Valley in Wales. The extraordinary story was the inspiration for the award-winning 2014 film Pride, which starred Andrew Scott, Dominic West and George MacKay as the activists of LGSM, and Imelda Staunton, Bill Nighy and Paddy Considine as members of the working-class Welsh community. Now, the film’s creative team – writer Stephen Beresford and outgoing Old Vic artistic director Matthew Warchus – have reunited to tell the same story on stage, with a score from DJ Walde, Josh Cohen and Christopher Nightingale. Produced by P&P Productions, the musical adaptation of Pride runs in the National Theatre’s Dorfman auditorium until early September. Are the critics stirred by its story of solidarity? Do the reviewers admire the latest screen-to-stage adaptation? Are the press proud of Pride? Fergus Morgan rounds up the reviews...

Jhon Lumsden in Pride at the Dorfman Theatre, National Theatre, London. Photo: Manuel Harlan

The company of Pride at the Dorfman Theatre, National Theatre, London. Photo: Manuel Harlan

Pride – an inspiring adaptation Pride tells the remarkable true tale of how LGSM and the Welsh mining village they supported gradually found common ground in opposition to Margaret Thatcher and her social and economic agenda, touching on the miners’ struggle to survive, the AIDS crisis, and more. The same story worked wonderfully well on film. Is it similarly successful on stage? Most critics think so. Pride is “heartwarming” for Dave Fargnoli (The Stage, ★★★★), “hugely charming” for Nick Curtis (Standard, ★★★★), “deeply moving, deeply important” for Arifa Akbar (Guardian, ★★★★★), while Sarah Hemming (Financial Times, ★★★★★) hails it as a “glorious, heartbreaking musical” with a “galvanising message”. It tells an “impossibly uplifting” tale with “verve and humour,” agrees Sarah Crompton (WhatsOnStage, ★★★★). “It is extraordinarily difficult not to be entranced by the sheer hopefulness of the story and the flair of the telling.” This “lovingly crafted,” “nimbly written” and “gloriously witty” adaptation is “just as rich and funny, and even more moving” than the movie on which it is based, writes Marianka Swain (London Theatre, ★★★★), while Louis Chilton (Independent, ★★★★) concurs that the theatrical version “transcends” the film. “It’s funnier, more moving, more joyous,” he reckons. And it is also “more queer”. Only Dominic Maxwell (Times, ★★★) and Dominic Cavendish (Telegraph, ★★) disagree. For the former, Pride needs “more friction” and “more knots of drama”, while the latter thinks it lacks the “dramatic depth to do full justice to its subject matter”. They are firmly in the minority, though. Most critics agree with Tom Wicker (Time Out, ★★★★★): Pride is “a triumph”. Continues...

Caroline Sheen, Darren Lawrence, Gillian Elisa, Matthew Woodyatt, Sarah Pugh and Kirsty Malpass in Pride at the Dorfman Theatre, National Theatre, London. Photo: Manuel Harlan

The company of Pride at the Dorfman Theatre, National Theatre, London. Photo: Manuel Harlan

Pride – a propulsive production Matthew Warchus directed Matilda the Musical in 2010, then spent 11 years in charge of the Old Vic, where he staged acclaimed productions of The Master Builder, Groundhog Day, Present Laughter and Mary Page Marlowe. Here, he collaborates with designer Bunny Christie, whose long list of credits includes Company in the West End and A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Bridge Theatre. Their work here impresses the press. “It is all so agile on its feet, the action taking place on the kind of makeshift scaffold and gantry structure on which protest speeches are made and banners brandished,” describes Akbar. “The show pares away some scenes from the film – although it keeps the best lines of the screenplay – but bulks it up with song, movement and an abundant theatrical imagination.” The score, though, by Walde, Cohen and Nightingale, is more divisive, with Cavendish complaining of “blandly generic numbers” and Swain spotting “an over-reliance on empowering ballads”, while Wicker thinks it “playful and powerful” and Akbar finds it “fabulous”. “The music is infectiously catchy, sampling from every prominent genre of the 1970s and 1980s with bopping disco beats, softcore punky riffs and brassy pop crescendos keeping the score feeling engagingly eclectic,” echoes Fargnoli, while Crompton reports that an ensemble rendition of “the great socialist anthem” Bread and Roses “puts a lump in the throat”. Continues...

The company of Pride at the Dorfman Theatre, National Theatre, London. Photo: Manuel Harlan