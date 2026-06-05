Well, did you evah? Summer revivals of Cole Porter musicals seem to have become a bit of a tradition at the Barbican. First there was Anything Goes in 2021, which returned the following year. Then there was Kiss Me, Kate in 2024. This year, there is a new staging of High Society. The production’s provenance is long and convoluted. It is a reworking of a 1987 West End iteration directed by Richard Eyre, which was based on the 1956 musical film starring Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly and Frank Sinatra, which was based on the 1940 film The Philadelphia Story starring Katharine Hepburn, which was based on a 1939 play of the same name by Philip Barry. Directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, designed by Tom Rogers and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast, the Barbican’s version features a starry cast that includes Helen George, Felicity Kendal, Freddie Fox, Julian Ovenden, Nigel Lindsay and Malcolm Sinclair, and runs until early July before heading out on tour. Does this eye-catching ensemble entrance the press? Are the critics captivated by Kavanaugh’s staging? Do the reviewers fall head over heels for High Society? Fergus Morgan rounds up the reviews...

Helen George in High Society at Barbican Theatre, London. Photo: Pamela Raith

High Society – fizzy or flat Set over an extravagant wedding weekend in a Newport, Rhode Island, mansion, High Society revolves around Tracy (George), a wealthy American heir whose marriage to a dull accountant is derailed when her ex-husband Dexter (Ovenden) sails into port and two undercover reporters (Fox and Carly Mercedes Dyer) gatecrash the party. “Screwball comedy meets farce in the increasingly unhinged events that take place over the day before the wedding,” writes Neil Norman (The Stage, ★★★★). “As the guests become more intoxicated, both by champagne and desire, there’s a hint of A Midsummer Night’s Dream in the mismatching and coupling and uncoupling of the various parties involved.” For some critics, the story is a fizzy, flirty delight. It is “irresistibly charming” for Alex Wood (WhatsOnStage, ★★★★), “fabulously glamorous” for Marianka Swain (London Theatre, ★★★★) and “an eminently welcome, frothy antidote to fretful times” according to Dominic Cavendish (Telegraph, ★★★★). For Clive Davis (Times, ★★★★★), it is “the party of the summer”. Others, though, are less impressed. The characters are not “full-bodied”, the book is “wooden” and the show lacks its forerunners’ “gorgeous languorous-ness and emotional centre”, leaving it “a mechanical carousel of set pieces without the human drama”, writes Arifa Akbar (Guardian, ★★★), while Sarah Hemming (Financial Times, ★★★) reckons “the sarcasm could be sharper, the desire more intense, the atmosphere more febrile”. It feels “underpowered”, she adds. “The fizz is a bit flat.” Continues...

Carly Mercedes Dyer and Freddie Fox in High Society at Barbican Theatre, London. Photo: Pamela Raith

High Society – a stunning songbook The big draw of any Cole Porter musical is, of course, the songs. Here, classic numbers from the 1956 film, including Well, Did You Evah, Now You Has Jazz and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? are augmented with other tunes from the legendary composer’s extensive catalogue. “The songs are heavenly”, but “how could they not be?” asks Akbar, while Andrzej Lukowski (Time Out, ★★★) notes that “the banger level is off the chart” and Norman hails the score as “a treasure trove of the Great American Songbook”. Perhaps some of the extra numbers are “redundant”, remarks Swain, but others are “a real boon” and the originals are “all knockouts”. So much for the score, but what about the staging? Director Kavanaugh has worked extensively at the Royal Shakespeare Company, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, Chichester Festival Theatre, and Birmingham Rep, where she was artistic director between 2006 and 2011. Recent productions include Half a Sixpence, Clueless the Musical and Shadowlands. Her work here meets with a mixed response. It is a “swellegant, elegant party” with an “utterly lush” set, “delectable” costumes and “buoyant” choreography according to Swain, but Lukowski labels it merely “adequate” and “overshadowed” by previous Porters at the Barbican. Continues...

The company of High Society at Barbican Theatre, London. Photo: Pamela Raith