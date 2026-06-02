Chelsea Halfpenny, David Hunter and David Fynn in Beetlejuice the Musical at the Prince Edward Theatre, London. Photo: Tristram Kenton

Chelsea Halfpenny, David Hunter and David Fynn in Beetlejuice the Musical at the Prince Edward Theatre, London. Photo: Tristram Kenton

It’s showtime. Someone must have said its name three times because Beetlejuice the Musical has arrived in London, slotting into the Prince Edward Theatre, recently vacated by MJ The Musical. Adapted from the 1988 cult comedy-horror film of the same name directed by Tim Burton, Beetlejuice the Musical first opened on Broadway in 2019, running in three separate stints until January this year. It didn’t win any of its eight Tony award nominations, but it did earn legions of loyal fans. With a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, songs by Eddie Perfect and direction from Alex Timbers, it now runs in the West End until April next year, with David Fynn, Hannah Nordberg, Chelsea Halfpenny, David Hunter, Alasdair Harvey and Aimie Atkinson in the cast. Do the reviewers find this Broadway import bizarrely brilliant or strange and unusual? Does this latest screen-to-stage adaptation make the critics’ millennium? Is Beetlejuice the musical with the most?

Fergus Morgan rounds up the reviews...

David Fynn in Beetlejuice at the Prince Edward Theatre, London. Photo: Johan Persson

David Hunter, David Fynn and Chelsea Halfpenny in Beetlejuice at the Prince Edward Theatre, London. Photo: Johan Persson

Beetlejuice the Musical – moving or manipulative? Tim Burton’s film focuses on a recently deceased couple, Adam and Barbara Maitland, who haunt their old house and its new inhabitants, widower Charles Deetz and his new wife Delia, and Charles’ grieving goth daughter Lydia. The title character, a manic zombie bio-exorcist, is only on screen for 15 minutes. Things work slightly differently in this musical version, though. “Replete with new, UK-oriented jokes (a few gags about Paddington drew huge laughs, and quite a few gasps), it redraws Tim Burton’s original material, rejigs the plot and twists the ending,” writes Alex Wood (WhatsOnStage, ★★★). “The biggest change” is that “the quirky eponymous demon” is “now our host for the evening, deploying shockingly filthy direct address”. For the critics, the entire thing is a bit much. It suffers from “zaniness overkill” for Dominic Cavendish (Telegraph, ★★★), feels “effortfully edgy” for Alice Saville (Independent, ★★★) and is “surprisingly exhausting” according to Sarah Hemming (Financial Times, ★★★). It is “aggressively knowing” with “laboured” jokes, no “coherent tone” and a “mawkish” finale, writes Andrzej Lukowski (Time Out, ★★★). “It sells the source material very short.” “If I say the name of this misbegotten musical three times, is there any chance I can make it disappear?” asks Sam Marlowe (The Stage, ★★). “While the show didn’t quite make me abandon the will to live, by the time it was blessedly over, death had pretty much lost its sting.” The “manic, chaotic, forcibly wacky” original film “hasn’t aged especially well” and this “helter-skelter into musical hell” is “even less persuasive", so: “Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!”

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Aimie Atkinson and Alasdair Harvey in Beetlejuice at the Prince Edward Theatre, London. Photo: Johan Persson

Beetlejuice the Musical – brilliant Bassett The reviewers are far from blown away by the book, then, but what about the score and the staging? Director Alex Timbers has staged plenty of shows on Broadway, earning a Tony award in 2020 for his production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, while composer Eddie Perfect previously provided music for the ill-fated Broadway version of King Kong. Does their work impress the press here? Some critics admire Timbers’ staging. “There’s an awful lot to enjoy” including “uncanny” lighting, “trippy” projections, “wonderfully weird” wigs, “inspired” costumes and a “devilishly clever” set designed by David Korins, writes Chris Wiegand (Guardian, ★★★), while Anya Ryan (London Theatre, ★★★) labels the show “exceptional and eccentric” with “special effects galore” and Clive Davis (Times, ★★★) warns audiences: “Prepare to be pummelled.” Others are less impressed, though. Timbers’ staging “looks cheap and feels flat, however strenuously a capable cast try to cajole us into having a wild time”, writes Marlowe, while Saville says that it is “flimsy, prone to minor malfunctions” and relies “on a big curtain to hide transitions from view”. At least, adds Lukowski, “the iconic sandworm gets a look in”. Perfect’s numbers don’t receive a lot of love either. It is “largely underwhelming” reckons Ryan, while Cavendish complains that it goes “in one ear and out the other” and Marlowe finds the songs alternate between “anodyne and wearyingly verbose”. The score “packs in a variety of styles, including a ghoulish high-school prep band”, but it is “oddly unmemorable”, agrees Wiegand. Continues...

David Fynn and Hannah Nordberg in Beetlejuice at the Prince Edward Theatre, London. Photo: Johan Persson

Hannah Nordberg in Beetlejuice at the Prince Edward Theatre, London. Photo: Johan Persson