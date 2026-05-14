“It’s not an event where you just go to find your new product and buy it,” says Sillett. “It’s about meeting your suppliers, your clients, your colleagues. And we’re really trying to make it as interactive as possible. Last year, for example, we introduced the ‘show floor challenge’, which gives people an added incentive to engage with the stands.” Continues...

Attendees this year can encounter exhibitors specialising in everything from lighting and sound to pyrotechnics and AI. It could be described as a backstage bazaar. And alongside the exhibitions, there will also be a series of networking events, workshops, seminars, career development opportunities and even an awards show (with free beer and wine).

She emphasises that the show is geared at all skills, rather than just the traditional disciplines. “We try to cover as broad a range of production arts as exist,” she says, “and we aim to keep expanding year on year to make sure it appeals to everyone across the industry.”

“There’s something really special about the Theatre Show that I’ve not found at other industry events. People always tell me how much they enjoy the atmosphere, and how much of a family kind of feel it has compared with other trade shows,” she explains.

This year’s Theatre Show will bring together a typically wide range of people, and ABTT chief executive Liz Sillett says this sense of community is an essential ingredient.

The Association of British Theatre Technicians returns to London’s Alexandra Palace on 3rd and 4th June with this annual event, which has become a key fixture in the industry’s calendar.

Since its inception in 1978, the Theatre Show has grown to become the biggest event of its kind, offering something for everyone, whatever their career level.

The ABTT was established in 1961 and the first show took place at the Donmar Warehouse. Several venues later, it first came to Alexandra Palace in 2015 and has been growing there ever since. Exhibitors now span production, comms, props, rigging, seating, scenic design, technical equipment, theatre design, costume, wigs, hair and make-up and much more.

Sillett joined the organisation in 2024, bringing 25 years of experience across the arts, including several years working at London’s Old Vic as director of operations and external relationships. She says this industry background enables her to understand the show “from the attendees’ perspective”.

It has also fuelled her mission to make the Theatre Show more inclusive.

“We really want it to feel welcoming to everyone,” she says. “This year, we’re introducing a dedicated parents and carers area to make sure people who have young children and may be on parental leave can still come along and feel part of the industry and keep up those connections. We’re also making sure we’ve got BSL interpreters in attendance.”

These kinds of measures are central to supporting what she describes as a “sea of change” that is necessary to retain skilled workers at a time of shortages and gaps across the live entertainment industry. “If organisations can find ways to adapt, so that people can do their jobs around their other commitments, those organisations will reap benefits in truckloads, so we’re all about championing that.”

She acknowledges that times are hard for many across the industry, but emphasises that those working within it are expert at “finding solutions to problems”. And the breadth of the more than 160 exhibitors taking part in this year’s Theatre Show is certainly testament to that, as well as the ever-evolving technical landscape.

‘It’s a real opportunity for those at an early stage of their career to come and ask questions of people in the industry and make real connections’ – Liz Sillett, ABTT chief executive

Last year, her first show at the helm, saw record attendances of more than 3,200 people, and attracted visitors from around the world, including the US, Australia, Canada, France, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Japan. And the feedback from attendees was hugely positive, with 94% of those surveyed saying they would recommend the show to friends or colleagues.

One of the key elements that makes it so popular, Sillett says, is that the experience of working in technical roles can often be an isolating one, so the opportunity to feel part of a wider community is highly valued. “It can be challenging to cross over with people working in different places and venues, so this is a chance to do just that – to meet people, share ideas, and learn new skills,” she says.

This is augmented by a series of free workshops and seminars that run throughout the Theatre Show, aimed at every career level. So whether you’re keen to get an insight into a new technology, or discover how to better manage your freelance finances, there should be something of interest. You can also meet representatives of trade bodies, unions and industry charities, or take a wander down ‘Education Alley’, which features schools, colleges, universities and apprenticeship providers.

“We’ve done a lot of work in recent years to encourage young people to attend,” explains Sillett. “It’s a real opportunity for those at an early stage of their career to come and ask questions of people in the industry and make real connections. We want to support the whole ecosystem.”

This holistic approach echoes the ABTT’s five core values – which include promoting equality, diversity and inclusion, enabling excellence, acknowledging achievement and representing all. The fifth, combating the climate emergency, is seen in the Theatre Show’s commitment to finding more sustainable ways to operate. This year, there will be an education breakfast hosted by partner organisation Theatre Green Book.

The ABTT Theatre Show is the only exhibition of its kind that brings so many different members of the technical theatre and live entertainment workforce together in one place. As Sillett puts it: “We’ve created a show for everyone from students through to Olivier award-winning designers. It’s a safe space with limitless possibilities.”

To get your free ticket to this year’s ABTT Theatre Show, visit abtt.org.uk