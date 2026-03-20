“Our role as brokers is to discuss with and advise our clients concerning all the potential risks involved with their business and/or production and then explain the steps involved to mitigate and find the right insurance cover,” he says. “If it’s a touring show, for example, there can be greater risks around travel, transportation and logistics, whereas for a West End run, there could be liabilities involving major stars.” Continues...

Simon Geen is the company’s head of theatre. He explains how SRG works with a broad range of clients across the spectrum, from producers and general managers to venues and associated trades.

Leading insurance broker Specialist Risk Group has a dedicated theatre department that understands this landscape better than most. Its expert team offers a bespoke service that tailors insurance packages to productions and circumstances, rather than off-the-shelf solutions that may not be suitable for the very specific demands of the sector.

The topic of insurance is perhaps not one of the most glamorous within theatre, but it is certainly among the most important, particularly against the backdrop of a producing landscape experiencing ever-increasing costs and, by extension, risks.

Regardless of the type or scale of production, SRG client director Andy Rudge explains why it is important to be covered from day one.

“The creative process usually starts with workshops or R&D and can evolve hugely before it reaches the actual stage. Therefore, it’s vital to protect that whole cycle from beginning to end, to prevent things slipping through the cracks,” he says.

Rudge and Geen, who both joined SRG to set up the theatre department last year, have decades of experience between them.

“When people ask me what I do, I don’t say I’m in insurance, but that I work in theatre,” says Geen. “The vast majority of clients we work with are creative and really interesting people. They don’t tend to look at things in the same way you might find in other sectors.”

Both say that clients are often unaware of the full spectrum of risks they’re exposed to. There are all kinds of lingering devils in the detail, from liabilities around investors to audience safety and equipment damage. SRG will discuss and help identify these potential pitfalls and also prioritise them to make sure nobody gets caught out.

“You need to be looking at insurance from the time you start initial workshops” – Andrew Rudge, Specialist Risk Group client director

As well as productions, they also work with individuals.

Geen cites the example of a prop maker he advised a few years ago: “He was worried sick that if something he had made for the production malfunctioned and caused an injury, he could be in real trouble. So, we quickly arranged a bespoke insurance policy that meant he could get some sleep during panto season.”

But even experts cannot predict everything, a notable example being the Covid-19 pandemic, which Rudge says prompted a significant shift within the industry.

“If you’d told anyone in the UK prior to Covid that they would have to close their shows for up to two years due to a communicable disease, they wouldn’t have believed you. But since then, I think people are much more aware of risk, and the idea that things can and do go wrong,” he explains.

He emphasises that exposure to risk starts earlier than many people realise.

“Generally speaking, I would always say that you need to be looking at insurance from the time you start initial workshops. If you hire a space, for example, the owner of that space will expect you to at least have public liability insurance. And if you’re engaging people to participate, you’ll also potentially have an employers’ liability risk,” he says.

Rudge explains that the most cost-effective solution is usually always to take out a single policy to cover the entire production life cycle. “This way insurance can be a support to the creative process, rather than be a distraction from it,” he adds.

Careful forward planning also prevents unexpected costs – such as a star pulling out and needing to be replaced, or a set being damaged and needing to be rebuilt. As Rudge puts it: “Insurance needn’t be too expensive, but it certainly costs not to have it.”

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