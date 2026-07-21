The production and networking events in London and Edinburgh are opportunities to connect enterprising producers with exciting Japanese talent
Last year, in London and at the Edinburgh Fringe, Japan Selection by SOIL made its debut. Presented by Japan Performing Arts Solidarity Network, it aimed to support the new generation of Japanese theatre producers by connecting them to international markets.
“SOIL acts as an energiser for the Japanese theatre industry,” explains Yoshifumi Nomura, project manager of the SOIL Programme and CEO of PortPort Inc.
That energy will be on display again this August as Japan Selection by SOIL returns to the UK for its second year. Bringing together eight Japanese producers, the programme invites international presenters, programmers and producers to discover a carefully curated selection of new work, and the people behind it.
Taking place at Dance Base during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe on 18th August, the pitch showcase offers audiences the chance to hear directly from the producers behind the SOIL Fellowship Programme 2026. The programme then moves to Japan House London on 20th August for a producer dialogue and networking event. Specifically, Japan Selection recruits young, exciting producers. “For last year’s cohort, taking part in the programme has had a fantastic impact on their careers back in Japan,” Nomura says.
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But the programme’s ambitions extend far beyond individual career development. “We want to build relationships in both London and Edinburgh,” Nomura explains. “Edinburgh is an arts hub where everything moves at a fast pace, and London gives us the chance to continue those conversations in a different setting.”
Japan Selection, he stresses, is far removed from a traditional networking event. “You won’t just be sitting there listening to presentations. You’ll hear something new, discover exciting artists and producers, and meet people you might never otherwise have encountered.”
The eight producers represent a broad cross-section of modern Japan’s performing arts landscape. One specialises in immersive theatre, another is developing a project inspired by the artist Hokusai, while another is transforming anime into a stage musical.
“There is such variety,” Nomura says. “Every producer brings a different perspective. We value work that feels original, whether it’s inspired by cultural heritage, history or personal experience. A lot of the work being created in Japan is unlike anything you’ll find elsewhere else.”
For international presenters, programmers and producers, the invitation is clear. “We’re here to make meaningful, long-lasting artistic connections,” Nomura says. “If you’re curious about what’s happening in Japanese performing arts and want to build genuine partnerships, we’d love to meet you.”
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