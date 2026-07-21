Last year, in London and at the Edinburgh Fringe, Japan Selection by SOIL made its debut. Presented by Japan Performing Arts Solidarity Network, it aimed to support the new generation of Japanese theatre producers by connecting them to international markets.

“SOIL acts as an energiser for the Japanese theatre industry,” explains Yoshifumi Nomura, project manager of the SOIL Programme and CEO of PortPort Inc.

That energy will be on display again this August as Japan Selection by SOIL returns to the UK for its second year. Bringing together eight Japanese producers, the programme invites international presenters, programmers and producers to discover a carefully curated selection of new work, and the people behind it.

Taking place at Dance Base during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe on 18th August, the pitch showcase offers audiences the chance to hear directly from the producers behind the SOIL Fellowship Programme 2026. The programme then moves to Japan House London on 20th August for a producer dialogue and networking event. Specifically, Japan Selection recruits young, exciting producers. “For last year’s cohort, taking part in the programme has had a fantastic impact on their careers back in Japan,” Nomura says.

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