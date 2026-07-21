“We realised that what the sector needed wasn’t just support during the pandemic, but a lasting organisation that could bring people together,” Ito says. Continues...

Initially established as the Emergency Performing Arts Network, it brought together organisations and practitioners from across the country to respond collectively to an unprecedented challenge. What began as a crisis response has since evolved into a permanent cross-sector network.

Out of that moment, Japan Performing Arts Solidarity Network was born. “The shared emergency made the case for solidarity. For-profit and non-profit, commercial and independent – people who had always worked separately suddenly saw the value of connecting horizontally, across those divides,” says Tatsuya Ito, secretary general of JPASN.

It is the height of the Covid pandemic and across Japan, as in much of the world, theatres have fallen dark. But amid the uncertainty comes an unexpected revelation: despite the scale and richness of Japan’s performing arts sector, there was no single, overarching body that brought the whole field together.

SOIL's programming also takes place in Japan, drawing engaged audiences to talk sessions such as this one at YPAM in Yokohama. Photo: JPASN

SOIL's programming also takes place in Japan, drawing engaged audiences to talk sessions such as this one at YPAM in Yokohama. Photo: JPASN

Today, JPASN provides a platform where artists, producers and organisations can exchange knowledge, seek advice and build relationships across disciplines and business models. More importantly, says Ito, it has created something that simply didn’t exist before. “Before JPASN, the different parts of the performing arts sector largely worked independently. There wasn’t a place where the whole industry could come together. That’s what we’ve been building.”

While JPASN was founded to strengthen connections within Japan, its ambitions have always extended beyond its borders.

“Japan has one of the world’s largest performing arts markets, spanning traditional forms such as kabuki and noh, Western-influenced theatre and a deep-rooted independent small-theatre scene,” says Ito. “Everything moves at an extraordinary pace – long runs aren’t really the norm here, and most productions are created and gone within a short window.”

“In 2028, we’re planning to host an international festival in Tokyo, a place where Japanese performing arts can meet the world and enter into dialogue, created on our own terms,” he adds.

Advances in technology are helping to make that possible. “It is now much easier to overcome the language barrier,” Ito says. “We’re really keen, as an industry, for our work to reach a larger global audience.”

That international ambition sits at the heart of SOIL (Stage for Originality, Innovation and Leadership), a national fellowship programme backed by Japan’s Agency for Cultural Affairs. Rather than focusing solely on exporting productions, the initiative invests in the people who make international exchange possible: producers.

“The producer is the person who creates relationships,” says Ito. “SOIL is about giving producers the experience, networks and confidence to work internationally. They become the

bridge between Japan and the rest of the world.”

For Ito, however, the events are only one step in a much longer journey. “We’re building something sustainable,” he says. “Our goal is for Japanese performing arts to become part of an ongoing international conversation.”