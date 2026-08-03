The proposed Odeon development, currently at RIBA Stage 3, and heading towards planning application in September, will fill that gap. Behind the design is the Stirling Prize-winning architectural practice Haworth Tompkins. Few practices have shaped the UK’s cultural infrastructure more, with a portfolio that includes the National Theatre, Young Vic, Battersea Arts Centre, Bristol Old Vic, London’s Royal Court Theatre and the celebrated restoration of Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Its involvement signals the level of ambition behind the project. Continues...

“The community’s arts and cultural organisations have been crying out for performance space, and the town has been crying out for the former bingo hall and Odeon building to come back into use,” says Andrew Osborne, head of economic development at Ashford Borough Council.

This is not simply an opportunity to collect the keys to a finished theatre. The council is looking for a long-term lease partner that can co-design while the project is still taking shape, influencing the way the venue works and the role it plays within a town that is transforming rapidly.

Ashford Borough Council is inviting interest from arts and cultural operators who can bring the building into the present day, working with internationally renowned architects Haworth Tompkins to turn this beloved building into a successful, sustainable cultural destination.

The former Odeon on Ashford High Street has already lived several lives. It opened as an art deco cinema in 1936, later became a bingo hall and is now preparing for its most ambitious role yet as a home for the arts in the heart of the town.

The architectural approach in Ashford is not to erase the building’s previous life, but to uncover and reuse its strongest qualities, while focusing on low carbon embodiment. “We’re very much working with the found fabric, bringing that back to life,” says Haworth Tompkins director Lucy Picardo.

Work has already revealed original terrazzo floors and mosaics, including an Odeon motif that had been hidden from view. These surviving details will give the new venue period character that speaks to its history alongside its state-of-the-art refurbishments.

At the building’s centre will be a fully flexible 150-200-capacity performance space, adaptable to theatre, comedy, live music, spoken word, festivals, presentations and community events without losing the intimacy that makes smaller venues so valuable to artists and audiences.

But the auditorium is only one element. Plans also include a street-facing gallery and meeting space, with former shopfronts being glazed to make the activity inside visible from the high street. Inside the foyer, a cafe and bar will serve the community. Picardo describes the foyer as a “public living room”, a place where people can meet, eat, work or encounter an exhibition.

What was once a dance hall on the first floor becomes a second space for rehearsals, performances, celebrations, classes and events. “That could mean a children’s workshop in the morning, an exhibition in the afternoon, a comedy show in the evening and a wedding or business event at the weekend,” says Julian Russell of theatre consultancy Blue Horizon. That breadth, he believes, will be central to its success.

His colleague Lisa Thomas agrees: “The key thing is that it has multiple identities. It is a space for the community. It is not only open when there is a show on. It might be meeting the needs of older adults doing an exercise class in the morning, then presenting a pantomime in the evening.”

That range offers an important practical advantage. Ticket sales may be central to a theatre, but they do not need to carry the whole building. Income could also come from hospitality and room hire, with the venue able to host conferences, weddings and other private events. The result is a cultural venue with many reasons to visit and several ways to sustain itself.

The council is seeking a partnership with the right operator, rather than a short-term management arrangement. Its significant capital commitment and proposed shared approach to risk demonstrate the seriousness of that ambition, while giving the successful organisation the confidence and stability to develop audiences, partnerships and sustainable income over time.

“We are looking for a partnership,” says Osborne, “not a short-term win. An incoming operator will have the runway to invest, knowing that it is doing so in partnership with the council over the long term.”

Ashford itself, he explains, has huge cultural ambitions. “The organisation that partners with the council can make a name for itself and become a delivery partner at a significant time in Ashford’s history. The opportunity is much bigger than a 200-seat venue.”

Continues...