“HKPAX was launched as a platform for performing arts exchange and collaboration, and as a professional networking platform dedicated to fostering and deepening exchange among performing arts institutions and professionals from Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland, Asia and beyond,” explains Anne Chan, co-director of HKPAX. “At its core, HKPAX reinforces Hong Kong’s role as an East-meets-West cultural hub for global artistic cooperation.” Continues...

Established in 2024, HKPAX is a biennial event, spread across Hong Kong in October, at which performing arts organisations and individuals from around the world can showcase work, exchange perspectives, initiate collaborations and build relationships. At HKPAX, theatres, companies and practitioners from five continents can meet, mingle and make plans together.

For centuries, the world has met in Hong Kong. Due to its uniquely advantageous geography and highly developed infrastructure, the city has long served as a global hub for trade, connection and conversation. In recent years, thanks to the founding of HKPAX – the Hong Kong Performing Arts Expo – it has become a vital centre for the international performing arts industry, too.

The inaugural edition of HKPAX two years ago was a remarkable success, attracting more than 1,600 performing arts leaders and practitioners from more than 60 territories, drawing upwards of 32,000 attendees and audience members, and resulting in a wide range of fresh connections and collaborations, which have led to international tours, innovative co-productions and more.

Hong Kong choral company Yat Po Singers secured tours to Australia and Singapore, for example, while Hong Kong Dance Company began a collaboration with Singapore’s TENG Company that resulted in the co-production Voyage of the Eight Graces. Denmark’s Uppercut Dance Theater took its show Benched on a tour of Asian cities after being seen at HKPAX, too, and Canada’s Toronto Dance Theatre began a relationship with Hong Kong’s Unlock Dancing Plaza, which will see the Hong Kong company visit the SummerWorks Performance Festival in Toronto in August.

“One of the most meaningful outcomes of HKPAX 2024 was seeing professional connections develop into tangible opportunities,” explains Chan. “This is the true value of the platform. HKPAX is not only designed to bring people together, but to create the conditions for conversations to progress into touring opportunities, co-productions and longer-term partnerships. This reflects HKPAX’s role as a platform for performing arts exchange and collaboration, where professional encounters lead to real artistic and institutional outcomes.”

The success of the first iteration of HKPAX in 2024 is further evidenced in feedback from those who attended: when surveyed, non-local participants with experience of international performing arts expos gave HKPAX an average satisfaction rating of 8.39 out of 10, a score significantly higher than the average score of 7.7 achieved by comparable events.

“The atmosphere was energising,” says Chan. “As the inaugural edition, it carried a strong sense of curiosity, momentum and possibility. The conversations were active and purposeful. Many delegates were not only attending performances, but also meeting new contacts, exchanging perspectives and exploring concrete possibilities for future collaboration. HKPAX 2024 was celebratory in spirit, but more importantly, it functioned as a concentrated professional platform where relationships, ideas and future opportunities were beginning to take shape.

Delegates are not only encountering work from one market. They are entering a broader regional ecosystem where Chinese, Asian and international artistic practices meet

HKPAX is a significant event for the international performing arts industry partly because of the same factors that have made Hong Kong so important to the global economy for centuries: the city’s strategically ideal geography and historically entrepreneurial culture. Not only does it boast a “business-friendly environment, excellent legal tradition, complete information technology infrastructure and financial system,” explains Chan, but it also “sits at the intersection of Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland, Asia and the wider international sector”.

“Delegates are not only encountering work from one market,” she adds. “They are entering a broader regional ecosystem where Chinese, Asian and international artistic practices meet.”

On top of that, HKPAX benefits from occurring alongside several other significant Asian performing arts events, including the China Shanghai International Arts Festival and Performing Arts Fair and the Association of Asia Pacific Performing Arts Centres’ annual conference. This “wider regional momentum” results in a “more connected Asian performing arts ecology,” explains Chan, and “strengthens artist mobility, visibility and collaboration across the region.”

HKPAX returns this autumn, with a four-day prologue of free performances running from 6th to 9th October – part of a stronger emphasis on public engagement – followed by the main programme, which runs from 9th until 13th October at venues across the city, including the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, and is divided into several strands under the theme ’Passion in Motion’.

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