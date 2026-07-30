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Matthew Hemley

Matthew Hemley

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<p>Matt is editor of The Stage, having started as the newspaper’s broadcast reporter in 2007. He covers all areas of the industry in his role, but has a particular interest in musical theatre. Matt studied acting at Bretton Hall, part of the University of Leeds, and regularly appears on radio and television to discuss theatre.</p>
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What’s in a name? Well, quite a lot, actually

What’s in a name? Well, quite a lot, actually

Two West End theatres were renamed in July, while there was speculation about what a change of owner means for the Bridge, says Matthew Hemley
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Ewan McGregor and Alan Cumming to star in Supernova stage adaptation

Ewan McGregor and Alan Cumming to star in Supernova stage adaptation

Ewan McGregor will star alongside Alan Cumming in a stage adaptation of the 2020 film Supernova at Pitlochry Festival Theatre next year

Latest Issue

The Stage Magazine - July 2026

The Stage Magazine - July 2026

<ul class="mag-blurb"><li><strong>The Stage Interview</strong> Danielle de Niese - Her next act</li><li><strong>The Long Read</strong> Inside the rise of country house opera</li><li><strong>Tony Awards 2026</strong> All the winners from Broadway's big night</li><li><strong>My Favourite Play</strong> Sarah Connolly</li></ul>
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