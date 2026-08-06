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Junyoung Kim

Junyoung Kim

Junyoung Kim is a London-based producer and correspondent for the National Theatre Association of Korea, specialising in the UK and Korean performing arts sectors through international collaboration

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The Silence of the Lambs review

The Silence of the Lambs review

Ambitious, action-packed production of the grisly psychodrama is best when diverging from the film
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Soho Underbelly Boulevard owner submits plans for immersive space in West End

Soho Underbelly Boulevard owner submits plans for immersive space in West End

Soho Estates, which owns the building that houses Soho’s Underbelly Boulevard, has submitted plans for a new immersive space in Leicester Square

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