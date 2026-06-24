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Amanda Parker

Amanda Parker

Amanda is an associate writer for The Stage. Her career spans leadership and consultancy across screen production, broadcast, arts and culture. She is the former editor of Arts Professional and an Oliver-Award-winning sector leader on equality, diversity and inclusion in theatre.

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Freelancers Make Theatre Work wins funding from Lloyd Webber and Mackintosh

Freelancers Make Theatre Work wins funding from Lloyd Webber and Mackintosh

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Mackintosh have joined producers Jamie Wilson and Michael Harrison in donating to Freelancers Make Theatre Work

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