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Amber Massie-Blomfield

Amber Massie-Blomfield

Amber Massie-Blomfield is the director at Fern Culture, a new company focusing on climate and theatre

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Theatre can support a narrative shift around climate change

Theatre can support a narrative shift around climate change

The theatre sector is only beginning to realise the possibilities of climate storytelling on stage – we can go much, much further, says Amber Massie-Blomfield
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Government technical education plans could ‘help address theatre skills shortages’

Government technical education plans could ‘help address theatre skills shortages’

Government plans for new technical education routes have been welcomed by industry bodies, with hopes that this could help to address skills shortages

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