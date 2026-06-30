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Fergus Morgan

Fergus Morgan

Scotland Correspondent

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Fergus Morgan

Fergus Morgan

Scotland Correspondent

Fergus Morgan is The Stage’s Scotland Correspondent. He has also written for The Scotsman, The Independent, TimeOut, WhatsOnStage, Exeunt Magazine and Vice, and publishes The Crush Bar on Substack.

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Julius Caesar and The Seagull feature in Shakespeare’s Globe winter season

Julius Caesar and The Seagull feature in Shakespeare’s Globe winter season

Shakespeare’s Globe has revealed its winter 2026-27 season, opening with Julius Caesar, and featuring Chekhov’s The Seagull and the bard’s lesser-known play King John

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The Stage Magazine - July 2026

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