Several London shows have received a critical battering, including A Tale of Two Cities at Regent’s Park, and a couple of stinkers at the National: Yael Farber’s Salome and DC Moore’s Common.

The latter two are sharing the illustrious Olivier stage, much to the satisfaction of the Nash’s naysayers, who are smacking their lips over the misfires. Common has been subject to a particularly harsh attack; the critics tearing chunks out of it on all sides, and the audiences, apparently, voting with their feet.

But with every tide there’s got to be one who’s swimming against it, and this time it came in the form of playwright Simon Stephens, who leapt to the production’s defence, valiantly embarking on that most ambitious of literary grounds, a Twitter thread. The critics should – and will – be ashamed for having dismissed DC Moore’s masterpiece so easily, Stephens said, and having treated it with such contempt.

It has more lines that he wishes he’d written than most other plays, Stephens said, tweeting: “#COMMON is a play of genuine intellectual, formal and emotional search. A proper re-imagining of England. [It] reaches for a new Jacobean language through metaphor and form rather than through rhymezone. It scorches.”

He’s got a point though, and as muddled as Common may be, Stephens’ tweets seem to be prompting more people to go and see the show, either out of curiosity or just pure contrariness. And who knows, maybe in the future we’ll look back with rose-tinted appreciation about that animatronic crow after all.

