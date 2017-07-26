It never rains but it pours, so they say. Well, the lack of rain was about the only thing that went right for Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre on the opening night of A Tale of Two Cities.

Picture the scene: three bright blue shipping containers of corrugated metal, whose sides are supposed to lower hydraulically, elegantly to reveal the surprising set-dressing within.

Supposed to.

The night that Tabard managed to sneak in, one container catastrophically malfunctioned to the sound of screeching, scraping metal. Cue the authoritative voice of an usher who paused the show while technicians scrambled quickly on stage, power drills aloft.

The sorrows came in battalions. For some inexplicable reason the raised stage was surrounded by a shallow moat of grubby water, a good 4ft drop down. As one character sawed some wood menacingly, the timber snapped, rolled off the stage and plopped bathetically into the pool below.

And finally, anyone who knows A Tale of Two Cities will remember the symbolic moment when a coin is tossed by the aristocratic Marquis from his carriage to a beggar in the street. The beggar tosses it back in an act of anti-Bourgeoisie defiance. Except, on the night in question, the coin was tossed from on high, hit the stage and bounced into the stalls.

A fail of Two Cities.

