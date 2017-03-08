Diary: Equity hosts gambling event… for the kids

Schools are the focus of Equity’s charity efforts this month, as the union has announced that its latest fundraising endeavour will raise money for Mary’s Meals, a charity that feeds more than a million hungry children in schools across the world every day.

An admirable cause, and what better way to generate cash for a children’s charity promoting education than… gambling.

Yes, Equity will be holding ‘The First Ever Official Equity Charity Poker Tournament’. And all it requires is eight hours out of one’s day, running from 2-10pm on Sunday March 26 – open to non-Equity members, too.

The coveted prize is £1,000, which, you’ll be glad to hear, dear reader, is quite some way above Equity minimum.

Attendees will no doubt be hoping for as many full houses as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and plenty of straights, too, but Tabard wonders whether the competition is actually an elaborate way of giving Equity members an immersive insight into life as a West End producer: spend the day haemorrhaging money convincing yourself that it’s all for the greater good.

Will Tabard be there with impenetrable poker face and more chips than the stalls of a West End show? You bet.

