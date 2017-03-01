Diary: The perfect gift for a man of (French) letters?

Tabard can’t help thinking that the Bunker in London has overestimated the amount of offstage action that theatre critics get.

At the press night for it production of La Ronde on February 13, critics were given a “goody bag” – one feels the term overstates the case – containing not one but three designer prophylactics, as well as a small bottle of whisky.

Yes, that’s right: johnnies and booze. A baffling distraction from an even more baffling play.

The Bunker being the hyper-cool place that it is, the contraceptives are naturally a designer brand. In case you were wondering, that means they’re “covered by a unique hexagonal structure to minimise slippage and maximise sensitivity”.

Tabard’s sensitivity doesn’t need maximising, thank you very much. Certainly not when three “re-engineered” condoms are thrust into one’s hands unprompted. These ‘French letters’ promise “intimacy and pleasure” – which is more than the play delivered.

Why does the condom need re-engineering? Tabard’s motto in these matters has always been: “If it ain’t broke, the johnny’s done its job and you won’t be getting a surprise in nine months’ time.”

Tabard reckons that those using the sheaths probably won’t be in need of the whisky, and vice versa: use the prophylactics to get down and dirty, or use the whisky to try to drown out the loneliness of being a theatre critic.

Just kidding, of course. Some of Tabard’s best friends are theatre critics…

