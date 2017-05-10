Diary: Tate employees sicken over Serota’s whip-round

Now, we all know there’s no money in the arts. At least, not for most of us. Of course, a lucky few get to bask in the golden glory of financial success and it’s not rocket science to work out who’s earning the big bucks. The rest of us don’t necessarily need reminding just how far we’ve got to go until we can afford a swanky holiday home in Cornwall a la Nick Serota, outgoing director of Tate and new broom at Arts Council England.

So imagine the outrage when Serota’s former colleagues at Tate (presumably the exceedingly well-paid ones) pinned up a notice asking for staff to contribute to a leaving present for Serota to use at his seaside property: a sailboat. Not one of those little remote-controlled ones – that might well have been a light-hearted present for a man venturing into the potentially stormy waters of public arts funding – but an actual, full-size, goddamn sailboat.

Maybe they thought his duties at the Arts Council would facilitate more time gallivanting around the south coast? But for Tate employees, it was a bit of a sea-sickening move. Their canteen discounts had been removed just a week before, with many working on zero-hours contracts.

Serota’s 28-year tenure at Tate will be remembered by many staff as a time in which they had to fight for equal pay and workers’ rights, so perhaps for them, seeing Serota’s leadership set sail from Tate is present enough.

