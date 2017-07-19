Diary: Salmond joins shoals of politicos’ Edinburgh shows

As August approaches, the air comes alive with the sound of playwrights desperately re-drafting ‘urgent’ and ‘timely’ Edinburgh Fringe shows about Brexit and Trump. But not so for Alex Salmond, Scotland’s former First Minister. His show is all about looking back.

Alex Salmond…Unleashed promises to be “a festival of fun, friends and freedom” as Salmond reveals what it was like to be head of Scotland. Undoubtedly, in a couple of years, we’ll being seeing Sturgeon Unleashed. In fact, the two of them could reunite, do a show about the scheming that goes on in Holyrood. Sturgeon and Salmond: Something Fishy.

Speaking of pond life, a couple of other former bottom feeders – sorry, politicians – turned their political ‘careers’ into Edinburgh Fringe shows. There was Lembit Opik. Remember him? The Lib Dem MP who lost his seat, shacked up with a Cheeky Girl and turned to stand-up in solace. Well, 2016 saw him star in a musical called Rocking Your Vote.

And erstwhile Tory MP, sometime frequenter of Countdown’s Dictionary Corner and gabbler par excellence on BBC’s The One Show, Gyles Brandreth, has been at it for years. He presented The One to One Show in 2011 followed by Looking for Happiness in 2014.

Posters for 2015’s Word Power, exploring the power of language, were splashed all across Edinburgh. Tabard recalls, however, that most of them were quickly defaced with powerful language even philologist Brandreth might have preferred to avoid.

