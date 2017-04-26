Diary: Royal Opera House’s whip-round for tutus

Tabard would like to raise awareness of a heart-rending new charitable appeal that puts personal hardships into perspective.

The Royal Opera House has launched a new campaign to raise money towards the cost of all those tutus, feathery headdresses and sparkly shoes. Eager to ensure its performers stay dressed to impress, the poor ROH has outlined the incredible impact your contributions could have.

For example, a mere £98 could buy the make-up for a single flamingo in a production of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Just £141 could buy enough spirit gum to secure wigs in place for an entire season, while £296 could buy the fabric required for the 40 top hats in La Boheme. Feeling extra generous? Well, £560 could buy the material to make an incredible seven tutus for a new production of Swan Lake.

Those who are strapped for cash but would still like to make a contribution can donate £31, which will pay for the 365 crystals required to decorate one of the Caterpillar’s shoes in Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

Tabard wonders whether you’ll even be able to see the crystals from the back of the slips – the only seats you’d be able to afford after giving all your money to such a worthy cause.

Opera fans have taken to social media to express their feelings. One Twitter user said he was “moved to horrible tears by the poignancy of this charity appeal”.

Another said he refused to subsidise the company’s spirit gum habit, but would “gladly send them a donkey”.

