Diary: Last orders please on theatre wine ‘glasses’

Now, Tabard is used to bringing you the cutting edge of theatrical insight but this time it’s something really special, something so game changing it will be almost impossible to imagine our lives before this shattering news. Raise your glasses, because the days of drinking your interval wines out of real glass glasses could be on their way back.

At Broadway’s Hudson Theatre this dream is already a reality, and audiences no longer have to drink their bottom-clenchingly expensive wine out of a flimsy plastic receptacle, but a piece of quality glassware that apparently exudes “heft”, “substance” and “class”.

We’ve all been there, begrudgingly paying the best part of a tenner for a too-warm Sauvignon Blanc or a too-chilly Merlot, only for it to be unceremoniously emptied out into plastic, barely filling up a quarter of the comically large cup theatres more often than not tend to provide.

But over on Broadway, theatres are starting to wise up. Maybe, if you’ve just dropped half your month’s salary on a ticket to a show, you might feel entitled to have a drink feeling like a sophisticated adult rather than an preschooler.

In a New York Times article hailing the revelation, Manhattanites with names like Branche and Billie-Grace, who have houses “at the beach”, said proper glassware really “changes the vibe” at the theatre. Tabard couldn’t agree more. The winds of change are blowing, my friends, and hopefully they’ll make it all the way across the Atlantic. Cheers.

