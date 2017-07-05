Diary: Distressed audiences at 1984 on Broadway? Sounds like torture

Fainting, vomiting, arrests: no, it’s not a Friday night out in Brixton, but a Broadway performance of George Orwell’s 1984.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the production is so intense that one couple in the auditorium got into a fierce fight, resulting in police being called and charges being made.

Other audience members screamed at the performers onstage, while one of the show’s lead actors, Olivia Wilde, even claimed to have broken her tailbone and her co-star Tom Sturridge’s nose during rehearsals.

Little wonder, perhaps. The show features torture, strobe lighting, harsh hammer noises and, most distressingly of all, non-linear scenes.

Must be pretty full-on. Tabard is glad that the UK never had to experience something so galling, so frightening, on stage. British audiences wouldn’t be able to stomach it.

The only production of 1984 that we had was Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan’s brilliant one from 2014. Remember? The one with torture, strobe lighting, hammer noises and non-linear…hold on! It’s the same show.

Clearly British audiences are made of sterner stuff.

“You can stay and watch or you can leave – that’s a perfectly fine reaction to watching someone be tortured,” Icke responded. “But if this show is the most upsetting part of anyone’s day, they’re not reading the news headlines.”

Preach.

