Diary: Almeida’s new seating a bum deal for punters

It’s often said that the magic of theatre comes from its sense of community. Hundreds of people squashed cheek to cheek in the same darkened room, all those bums on seats sharing the electric thrill of live performance.

Well, Tabard is sad to report, theatre lost a little of its community feel, its ‘big society’, its pulling together, co-operative team spirit recently – and all thanks to a bit of new upholstery.

It used to be a tradition, you see, for eager audience members at London’s Almeida Theatre, as they awaited whatever thrilling show was about to start, to coordinate their buttock placement on the theatre’s flipping benches.

Tabard made many a friend on those love seats, the flick of the head to the left and the right to check that the row was full, the briefest of gazes into the neighbour’s eyes, the moment of connection as – by some unspoken accord – it became clear that the time was right to lower one’s collective arse on to the communal benches.

But no more. Cracks have appeared between seats, they have been individualised, atomised. Now just one per person. Tabard lowers his seat alone.

The Almeida has never had any trouble getting bums on seats, even if its audiences have. From now on, the shuffling of booties and the accidental meetings of thighs will be more subdued. The theatre will be a lonelier place.

