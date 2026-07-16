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Richard Jordan

Richard Jordan

Richard Jordan is an award-winning UK and international theatre producer. He has been a regular contributor to The Stage since 2005. Read Richard's latest column for The Stage every Thursday.

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School plays are vital – the industry should step up and support them

School plays are vital – the industry should step up and support them

Returning home reminded me how my local theatre helped open my mind to creative career possibilities. Every young person should have the same opportunities, says Richard Jordan
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Papatango reveals three 2026 young playwright award winners

Papatango reveals three 2026 young playwright award winners

The 2026 Papatango Young Playwrights’ Award has revealed its three joint winners in a ceremony at London’s Park Theatre

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The Stage Magazine - July 2026

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