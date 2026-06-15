The policy protects the actors from being photographed during the show and protects the immersive nature of the piece, but it also creates a far better experience for all the audience. There were no phones going off to break the atmosphere, no glow from screens in dark interiors, no people taking a sneak peek at a text and deciding that they just had to reply instantly. No disruptions for anyone. Continues...

Now, I have never spent time in a place where people are quite as glued to their phones as they are in South Korea, but I noticed that people happily gave them up for safekeeping because that was the deal. They knew when they booked that it was a phone-free show. No excuses.

When I went to see Punchdrunk’s Sleep No More in Seoul in South Korea last December – an astonishing, lush, massive version of a production I first saw back in 2003 in a small, abandoned school near Vauxhall – I had to surrender my phone in the foyer. I was only reunited with it after the show was over.

But most of all, the policy gives you permission to totally engage with the experience, give yourself up to the show unimpeded. With no distractions, I was able to completely lose myself in the production, totally unaware of the passing of time. Just not having my phone in my pocket was a liberation. As I left, it took all of 30 seconds to retrieve it.

So, I was interested to see the news that when Bess Wohl’s Liberation arrives in the West End in 2027, audiences will have to deposit phones in lockable pouches that will only be unlocked during the interval and after the show. This policy has been successfully enacted during the play’s Broadway run; it is to safeguard the performers in a piece that includes nudity.

But maybe it also brings wider benefits for the audience? Liberation producer Eva Price spoke of how the policy makes the show "inherently a communal experience". Isn’t that what we all want our theatregoing to be: a communal experience? After all, I can sit at home alone and watch Netflix while scrolling, and the only person’s engagement I’m damaging is my own.

Mobile use during theatre shows is such a source of disquiet because it impacts everyone, not just the mobile user. It impedes that communal experience and creates flashpoints between audience members (earlier this year, I sat through the press night of Teeth ‘n’ Smiles with the woman in front of me filming key scenes, and no, I didn’t complain, I just gritted my teeth) and the performers who increasingly call users out from the stage a la Rosamund Pike and Michelle Terry.

So, as the technology becomes more available and more affordable, why don’t theatres consider the wider adoption of a no-phones-during-the-show policy using pouches and other phone-blocking methods? It will not be without challenges (some West End theatres find it hard enough to get audiences in and out without the added burden of parting people from their phones) and it may well deter a small number of people who simply cannot bear the idea of being without a phone for an hour or so.

My guess is that, if the reasons for the phone-free policy are well explained and the system well executed, it wouldn’t be a deterrent even to younger audiences

But I suspect that – if the policy was widely adopted, clearly indicated at the point of booking as a condition of sale of tickets and is sufficiently seamless in execution that people don’t end up having to queue when they need to rush for a train – the benefits to all in the auditorium and those on stage would be considerable.

Although, of course, theatre marketeers will be denied the influencer-generated content that they often utilise, and journalists like myself will have to find something else entirely to write about other than mobile phone use.

There will be plenty who will argue that audience members should be fully capable of finding the on/off switch on their phone and demonise those who can’t, but if theatres embrace a policy that is not predicated on audiences knowing and following the etiquette but rather about making everyone subject to the same policy – well flagged in advance – I can’t see the problem.

Clearly pilot schemes would be necessary, but my guess is that, if the reasons are well explained and the system well executed and breeds audience confidence, it wouldn’t be a deterrent even to younger audiences (who are often not the main culprits anyway).

Indeed, perhaps rather than mobile-free theatres being viewed as a detraction that makes them appeal to fewer people, perhaps, with smart marketing, the policy could be sold as a USP, with theatre feted as an increasingly rare experience that is genuinely communal and technology free.

As my Punchdrunk experience in Seoul taught me, a brief interlude in everyday life when hyper-connectivity is swapped for something more deeply engaged is so unusual in the modern world it is worth treasuring.