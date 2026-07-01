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Michael Quinn

Michael Quinn

Obituaries Editor

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Michael Quinn

Michael Quinn

Obituaries Editor
Michael Quinn is obituaries editor for The Stage. Michael has been contributing to The Stage since 1989 and became obituaries editor in 2014. A former theatre director and BBC Radio Drama producer, he also writes about classical music, opera and Irish traditional music. Programming consultant to Northern Ireland’s newest arts centre, Portico, in Portaferry, County Down, he is editor for SOMM Recordings and previously deputy editor of Gramophone and Classic FM magazines.

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Duke of York’s Theatre renamed in honour of Tom Stoppard

Duke of York’s Theatre renamed in honour of Tom Stoppard

The West End’s Duke of York’s Theatre is to be renamed in honour of playwright Tom Stoppard

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The Stage Magazine - July 2026

The Stage Magazine - July 2026

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