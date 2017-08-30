Please review Hiddleston in Hamlet (your views, August 31)

Though Matt Trueman may disagree, the exclusive nature of Tom Hiddleston’s Hamlet means reporting the event, rather than shaping ticket sales, is unusually important. Because the demand for tickets so exceeds availability, many people will want to read reviews from serious critics – not just curious, failed ballot entrants.

Theatregoers in the UK and around the world read The Stage with regularity but may seldom see the performances reviewed. In future, students, directors and scholars of Shakespeare will appreciate a review of this production as part of the critical record.

A critic could have written much the same piece about going to see David Garrick, including in his many gala performances – instead, they went and saw them (or not), and we can read their thoughts more than 200 years later. All critics have to make decisions about what they see, but they don’t need to brag about it.

Dan Rubins

Via thestage.co.uk

Tom Hiddleston is hardly a nondescript Hollywood actor, but has strong ties to Shakespeare – I loved his performances in The Hollow Crown and Coriolanus.

Though lucky enough to get tickets, I know that if I hadn’t, I would have scoured the reviews to find out about the production, particularly as Kenneth Branagh’s 1996 film is my favourite screen adaptation of Hamlet.

Coming from New York, perhaps I’m more used to exclusivity, lotteries and high prices, but I was pleased that tickets for this weren’t anywhere near as expensive as I expected.

Nicole Ackman

Via thestage.co.uk

Lack of faith in the Arts Council

Applying for Arts Council England funding demands scrutiny of a company’s track record and all its activities, which may include audience development, proposed venues or financial history. Perversely, when ACE wants to cut your funds, track record seems irrelevant, but when it doesn’t want to fund you, it’s all important.

The Arts Council can often be accused of making non-transparent funding decisions, cutting funding without proper warning and rarely explaining its funding decisions.

The row over funding for her new company (News, August 17) is not Emma Rice’s fault. It’s ours for believing that the Arts Council is an equitable, honourable organisation that is genuinely interested in making the arts accessible.

Michael Merwitzer

Director, the Kosh

Brilliant Beckett

I had the great pleasure of seeing Krapp’s Last Tape at the Edinburgh International Festival (Reviews, August 10, p20), which made me appreciate what it must have been like to see this play performed for the first time.

Actor Barry McGovern and director Michael Colgan were in complete control of their respective crafts. As Krapp munched his way through his bananas and played with the lights, we were treated to a man voicing his opinion from the stalls. “Rubbish. This is rubbish,” he shouted.

Why anyone would describe anything as rubbish, rather than accepting that they personally may not be enjoying a play, is beyond me – never mind expressing thoughts out loud during a performance.

Nevertheless, it served to remind me how immediate and vital theatre is.

Rich Francis

Email supplied

Winsome loos

One thing could make a large difference to the queues for ladies’ loos (‘Theatre’s toilet problem to be panned out in nationwide survey’, News, August 24).

A flat shelf or surface space (trendy, new ones often don’t have them) would provide somewhere in the cubicle for people to set down their drink, programme, handbag or whatever.

Trying to hitch up your skirt or pull down your trousers while trying to tuck the aforementioned clobber under one arm is no mean feat. I am sure it adds minutes to one’s time spent in there and therefore adds to the waiting time for those in the queue.

Just a bit of carpentry and a few bits of shelving is all it would take – so simple, yet no one seems to have mentioned it.

Name and address supplied

Quotes of the week

“Dear Nazis, when it comes to frustrated, self-entitled, poor white men, you have nothing on Edinburgh Fringe sketch shows.”

Actor Rufus Jones (Twitter )

“Having diversity behind the screen affects so much. There are so many times when I’ve been on a set and I’m looking at the extras: You’ve got a hundred white and Asian extras wearing office-wear — so why are all the black extras playing janitors? People don’t see those things unless they are an ethnic minority.”

Michaela Coel (thefader.com)

“It’s better now than it’s ever been, I think, but it will never be on a parity. Never. No matter how much we speak out. We are put in our place.”

Judi Dench on equal gender pay (Good Housekeeping)

“Regardless of the size of the budget or the name of the director, if the story is really interesting, then I can get on board with it. If it’s not, then they’re not gonna cast me anyway, because I’ll just give a terrible audition.”

Actor Josh O’Connor (Evening Standard)

“Honestly, stop replying to my jokes with your own attempts at jokes, it’s like going to the opera and trying to sing along. Know your limits.”

Comedian Frankie Boyle (Twitter)

“You have to do one of those bio things for the programme and I left a lot of my old stuff out. It just didn’t seem relevant to me anymore.”

Actor Christian Cooke on writing his bio for Donmar Warehouse’s production of Knives in Hens

“Everyone starts talking about relationships and talking about the play in a very informal manner. But what [Simon Stone] is doing is watching everybody. Then we’ve got to map out the original on the wall. And then it wasn’t until the third or fourth week of a five-week rehearsal period that we actually started to get scenes.”

Actor Brendan Cowell on working with director Simon Stone for Yerma (National Theatre Live video)

What you said on Facebook

We need more – but they have to be decent too. My local theatre, which had a big upgrade a few years ago, failed to put in more toilets. Instead, the money was spent on a massive bar. That’s no good when all the women are queued up in a corner to get into a very small ladies’.

Alison

I hope this poll is not a ruse to introduce unisex toilets. When I had to do the health and safety inspection in a bookshop where I worked, the gents’ was always stinkier than the ladies’. To be frank, there are aspects of everyone’s toilet regime that should remain known only to them.

My local library has introduced unisex loos, which I hate using as they have a permanent, discernibly unpleasant odour and feel unsafe. Sharing toilet facilities in public places is not caring: it’s cost-cutting and has nothing to do with supposed equality.

Clare de Balham

Sounds rather like sour grapes. It’s rare to see a top cast in such an intimate setting, for a totally worthy cause – it’s worth every penny.

Charlotte Russell

Critics believe they are entitled to a ticket and Matt Trueman is put out that he’s being treated like everyone else. Critics reviews plays for us – ordinary members of the public. He’s quite right about one thing, though: if it’s a critic’s job to recommend plays but we have no chance of getting a ticket because it’s sold out, there is little point in his reviewing it.

Chris Mur