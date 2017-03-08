Noisy eating in theatres takes the biscuit (your views, March 9)

I was very pleased to receive an email from the Harold Pinter Theatre banning food. I wish that all theatres would do the same.

I see no reason why people cannot watch a play without having to eat or drink. Sadly, very few people these days show consideration for anyone else and are very selfish when in public.

I had to stop a woman from noisily eating a large bag of crisps during a play at the National Theatre recently. Other audience members were looking at her disapprovingly, but it ended up with me taking them off her and returning them at the end of the play. She said I was very rude – fortunately another audience member said it was her that was being rude and selfish.

There is now the constant opening and closing of bottles and ice rattling in glasses brought in from the bar. I go to the theatre to see, hear and enjoy the play. If I want to eat and drink, I go to a restaurant before or after the show.

David King

Congratulations to Imelda Staunton for taking such an effective stand – though, as Mark Shenton points out (‘A theatre is not the place for a picnic’), Ambassador Theatre Group is a major culprit in selling noisy, smelly popcorn to make even more dosh from ancillary sales, so presumably you need to be pretty powerful to overcome the management of the venue you’re playing in.

The eating/drinking/texting problem is a product of the selfishness now visible in any social or public situation and based on a fundamental lack of awareness or respect for either fellow audience members or the cast.

Watching a live performance is not the same as watching TV at home; it shouldn’t be beyond audiences to realise that behaviour that’s okay in one environment isn’t acceptable in another when it impinges on or ruins somebody else’s enjoyment or interferes with the show.

Don Kellert

I had never understood how some audience members seem incapable of watching a show without shushing or tutting or – useless in a dark theatre – glaring at chatters and chompers.

I have long held the belief that, if my 12-year-old daughter can watch You’ve Been Framed without hearing my calls from 4ft away to do some piano practice, a grown-up watching a fine actor deliver exquisite Shakespeare should be able to do so without being distracted by a packet of crisps five seats away.

But, having researched the matter, I have found that we cannot help it. It is all about the liminal state we find ourselves in, which makes us highly sensitive to any external influence in the theatre. It is why we are able to lose ourselves in a performance, but it is also why we are hyper-susceptible to distraction, and this gets worse the longer and more keenly we have been looking forward to seeing a show.

So next time the person next to me starts to tut at the person in front of us, I will forgive both of them, because the texter does not realise how badly they are affecting the tutter and the tutter doesn’t realise how unbalanced they are.

Simon Harding

Helping regions to produce

Since I last wrote (‘Funding regional productions’, Letters, February 9), I’m delighted to say that Equity is involved in helping bring the idea of ring-fencing funding to guarantee not-for-profit theatre companies against loss.

It is now identifying which decision-makers in the Department for Culture, Media and Sport to approach with this proposal.

I have also had a very sympathetic response from the Personal Managers’ Association.

It is not only the DCMS that has a moral responsibility to ensure that theatre production becomes far more prolific in the regions.

Arts Council England has the same responsibility. Its role in this time of austerity should surely be not just to guide artistic policy, but to help generate employment for all professional artists involved in theatre production.

Instead of just ploughing vast amounts of money into buildings and resident companies and dictating their artistic policy to them, maybe it should consider establishing a partnership with Stage One, which can bring ACE realistic proposals for theatre productions that it could then guarantee against loss.

This would be an extremely cost-effective use of its resources allocated from taxpayers’ money and could enable a vast expansion of theatre production at potentially a very low cost.

Sebastian Abineri

Westcliff on Sea

Quotes of the week

“A high – I think surprisingly high – percentage of people have had the fantasy of sex with an animal: 10%.”

Actor Damian Lewis (Telegraph)

“If you say opera is a high art form, but it doesn’t go anywhere near your town or county, actually it doesn’t come within 200 miles of you, and if you went you wouldn’t really understand it, and anyway, who can afford the tickets? Then people lecturing you about the beauty of opera can f*** off, really. Because what’s that got to do with your life? If we’re not performing for or having a relationship with the rest of the country in a meaningful way, then we don’t have the right to speak for it or to it.”

Director Rufus Norris (Evening Standard)

“I see our dancers as artists. I think a lot of people can go to a performance with the expectation of ‘isn’t it nice that disabled people are dancing’ and that really irks me. It’s about the art, it’s not about the disability – we just happen to have disability.”

Restless Dance artistic director Michelle Ryan (BBC)

“Art is activism. My [acting] teacher used to say: ‘We should pay to go to church, and the theatre should be free. That’s where we learn about ourselves.’”

Actor Mark Ruffalo (New York Times)

“I feel a bit tired about the fact that there are more people called Alan than women [in Theatre Royal Bath’s summer season].”

The Times arts editor Nancy Durrant (Twitter)

“[The world is] increasingly fearful of difference and driven by people who want to divide us rather than bring us together. At its most basic, theatre is doing the opposite of that. Theatre isn’t necessarily going to change the world on its own, but it can nurture a changing world. It can make us think differently about each other, which is where change can start.”

Director Ellen McDougall (Arts Desk)

“When you’re a young boy wanting to study ballet you’re already a kind of rebel, someone who is thinking outside the box, so you’re more likely to end up making work or running a company. Girls are less likely to be prized for being a maverick, they’re more likely to be encouraged to look and dance like everyone else – which means that a lot of the creative women will end up in contemporary dance.”

Choreographer Crystal Pite (Guardian)

