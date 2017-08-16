King’s Head was not the first pub theatre (your views, August 17)

The King’s Head is surely the most illustrious pub theatre, but is it the first since Shakespearean times (‘First pub theatre to quit historic Islington home’, News, August 3, p1)?

In 1952, I worked at the Black Horse Theatre in Worcester, so called because we played in that pub’s abandoned skittle alley and they supplied the bar.

And, yes, we were professionals, receiving the then Equity minimum of £4 a week, which was paid on Saturday nights from the cash-drawer in the box office (until Saturday night there wasn’t enough in it).

Dick Tuckey

Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich

Was Ira Aldridge at Coventry?

As the author of Coventry’s Forgotten Theatre (2004), I would be interested to know the origins of the information that Ira Aldridge was manager of this playhouse in 1828 (‘Ira Aldridge to get blue plaque in Coventry’, News, August 3, p3).

Herbert Marshall and Mildred Stock, who wrote Ira Aldridge, the Negro Tragedian (1958), stated that they lost track of Aldridge between October 20, 1827, and February 1829, with a hint that he may have spent some of this time in Haiti.

My research found that Aldridge played the Coventry Theatre, then called the Royal, starting the week beginning February 23, 1857. His time at Coventry would have been short and is the only one I discovered, although he was seen at Northampton and Cheltenham more than once. The theatre’s licence permitted it to open only for a few weeks in the year and Samson Penley’s daughters were there in May 1828.

To say he was manager of the theatre in 1828, when he was just 21 years of age, is misleading. The manager of the visiting company (and was Aldridge in that position?) would have leased the theatre from the owner and concentrated on directing the numerous productions to be given. This was not the same as what we think of as a theatre manager, who looks after the front of house and other matters for a period of time. It was common for guest artists, of Aldridge’s standing, to be invited to play with a company for a few nights to boost the box office and then leave to go elsewhere.

The site of the old theatre (1819-1895), demolished in the early 20th century to make room for the expansion of Illiffe’s Printing Works, is not easy to locate, as the area was decimated during the Second World War, but it is likely to have been somewhere near the city library in Smithford Street.

Ted Bottle

Meadow Lane, Coalville, Leicestershire

UK arts scared of black voices

Sitting in a theatre cafe recently, I overheard someone being interviewed for a director’s position. When the white, male, Oxford-educated interviewee (I know this because he said so not 10 minutes into the interview) was asked to “write something about knife crime”, my heart sank.

There’s a reason why the UK doesn’t have the equivalent of a James Baldwin, an August Wilson or a Lorraine Hansberry. The space does not exist for playwrights of colour to develop serious works on any consistent basis, or to address a range of topics. While some have noted that there has been a decline in the personal drama, it’s no coincidence that the first black British play to reach the West End (Kwame Kwei-Armah’s Elmina’s Kitchen) featured a stabbing.

Too often the black British experience is seen in terms of dysfunction, or characterised as ‘urban’, a racist euphemism if ever there was one. British theatres would rather stage productions by African-American playwrights than black British ones – especially if music is featured. I can’t be the only one who felt uncomfortable with the decision to add the London Gospel Choir to a National Theatre production of James Baldwin’s The Amen Corner.

As a playwright, I’ve abandoned my black family drama as I know it doesn’t matter how good it is – there is no theatre I can go to with it (unless I add a musical score). In order to see the work performed, I would have to hire out a theatre space and stage it myself. It is as Renni Eddo-Lodge asserts in her book, Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race: “Britain is still profoundly uncomfortable with race and difference.”

And it seems that this situation is unlikely to change any time soon.

Alice Charles

Ilford, Essex

Quotes of the week

“[The Beckett estate] has been really supportive. We want to do a rigorous presentation of his work, and follow the stage directions as they are written, but in a way that works for my body. Being strapped still would have been really uncomfortable – I don’t think I’d have been able to do anything other than wiggle frantically”

Jess Thom on performing Beckett’s Not I with Tourette syndrome

“It’s a very special city for theatre. It may be on its way to becoming so commercially driven that the possibility for experimentation will disappear, but I don’t feel that yet. If you live elsewhere, you know what a privilege it is to open a show and, you know, people come.”

Director Yael Farber on London theatre (Evening Standard)

“You can go to Netflix for a wonderful snack or a wonderful feast of a single thing, but the BBC’s role as an arts provider is going to become more and more unique because there are not many other people doing it.”

Director of BBC Arts Jonty Claypole (Sunday Times)

“If you look at the average audience – maybe because of money – they seem to be middle to late middle-aged. Science-fiction is a great leveller. It gives you a level playing field. You don’t have to put a dinner jacket on for God’s sake. Come in and enjoy it. Have a drink, and you can even take it in a plastic glass if you have to.”

Playwright Alan Ayckbourn on getting younger people into theatre (BBC)

“Since 9/11, people have been ostrichy and not looked at what is out there. Particularly in showbusiness. I was astonished last year – my play was almost the only one that mentioned Isis. And you think, ‘This is the biggest story in the world, why aren’t artists engaging with it?’ ”

Playwright Henry Naylor (Times)

“Last week I saw a moorhen feeding her chicks, and became overwhelmed by the miracle of parenthood and maternal sacrifice. And I hadn’t even been drinking.”

Actor Rory Kinnear on the last time he cried (Guardian)

“The world has changed enormously since Shakespeare’s day but the stories we tell about ourselves still tend to follow his template, with male protagonists whose thoughts and actions matter – and females who only matter in as much as they relate to those men. It seems as legitimate for women to play men as it was for boys to play women.”

Actor Harriet Walter on playing male roles in Phyllida Lloyd’s all-female Shakespeare trilogy (Herald Scotland)

What you said on Facebook

I’m surprised by this view, as at least the drama schools see every applicant regardless of CV or quality of written application. This seems like a better opportunity to show what potential you have than competing with wealthier, middle-class applicants who would have the unseen head-start of coaching on applications and auditions, many more opportunities to have already developed a CV of acting experience, etc. I would imagine the drama schools charge a fee in order to be able to provide the considerable resources required for these audition opportunities. My son is applying and many [drama schools] spend half a day with every applicant to give them an opportunity to demonstrate skills and potential. They also see larger numbers for each place on a course. If they’re forced to provide auditions for free, they’ll end up with a paper-based filtering system, which we already know hugely benefits the better-off. Should we instead be looking to greater funding of application bursaries?

Lisa Reiter

For some drama schools, audition fees are a cash cow, with minimal consideration for the applicant, no benefits such as tours or workshops and extremely poor value for money.

Chris Punnett

About the news that Craig Revel Horwood will star in Annie…

Because there are no available female actors?

Jane de Florez

A character-driven, fun female role given to a man. Shocker.

Lynda Webb