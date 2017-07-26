In the past 18 months, 169 writers have debuted their work at Theatre503, along with three West End transfers, an Olivier award and two national tours. The winners of the 2014 and 2016 Evening Standard Award for most Promising Playwright were part of our 503Five writers’ residency.

As Matt Trueman points out (Opinion, July 13), we don’t receive regular funding, which limits our ability to support more writers, artists and companies. Perhaps it’s time for the funding of new work to be rethought and focused towards where it’s really coming from.

Andrew Shepherd

Executive director, Theatre503

Via thestage.co.uk

RSC serves culture sector

Lyn Gardner is right to point out that the largest companies receive significant Arts Council England funding (Comment, July 3). It is also right to highlight the disappointment of those unsuccessful applicants in the most recent national portfolio organisation funding round.

I am concerned, however, that Gardner misreads our response to the ACE announcement. It is a statement of fact that for any charitable organisation, dealing with reduced funding means making hard choices. Our aim is to avoid any cutting back on the collaborative work that we are part of around the country or limiting the role we play in the cultural sector.

Last year we worked in partnership with more than 20 regional theatres, sharing skills and learning from one another: through our touring programme, our work with the amateur sector and our far-reaching schools programme. This has a particular focus on low-income areas, working with 500,000 children and young people. We implemented a programme of general auditions in the regions, devised new research and development projects with more than 100 theatremakers, as well as starting a new talent development programme, Next Generation, to open up theatre careers to a more diverse group of people.

I see generosity of spirit every day across the whole RSC and a desire to serve the sector – both in terms of our formal collaborations and in the informal support and advice given by individuals. We want to bring the very best theatre to the widest possible audience and believe that is only possible by working in partnership and recognising the strength of the theatre ecology as a whole.

Catherine Mallyon

Executive director, Royal Shakespeare Company

Via thestage.co.uk

Training can be affordable for all

Christopher Eccleston’s statement (The Week, July 20) that “you can’t get into drama school if you’re from a council estate – you can’t afford it” is extremely misleading. Is he referring to the cost of auditioning or to the cost of tuition, or both?

It is true that the cost of auditioning can be high, but possible for a determined would-be actor. I fear Eccleston is referring to the cost of training, and is unnecessarily putting off the very working-class applicants he wants to encourage. He implies that the fees have to be paid up front. Does he not know that loans do not have to be repaid unless the drama school graduate earns more than £21,000 a year?

Recent figures show that very few actors ever earn that much, and in fact have the benefit of free training. It is important not to put off working-class actors inadvertently.

Philippa Howell

Email address supplied

Frinton frolics

I was most interested to read your article about the Summer Theatre in Frinton, a place I love and know well (July 20).

However, there was a glaring omission from the list of actors who had launched their careers there: Vanessa Redgrave. I had the privilege of seeing some of her first professional performances at Frinton in the 1950s and can still recall how good she was at playing elderly character roles, even at such a young age.

We would see her walking around during the day, often in the company of Gawn Grainger, who was featured in an article in The Stage a few months ago. I had quite a crush on him, being a teenager at the time.

Angela Yeoman

Email address supplied

Quotes of the week

“She’s a humble genius, and isn’t on Twitter and would blush anyway but tonight Paule Constable lights all three stages of the National Theatre.”

Writer Simon Stephens (Twitter)

"The fact that we are engaging with younger audiences is a fantastic thing. I’ve had lots of letters from young people who came to see Harry Potter who said, ‘I’ve never been to the theatre before, but since I came to see you I’ve been to see this and that.’ We’ve seen the enthusiasm people have for theatre, I think sometimes people moan about it a lot – but I think we’re doing all right!”

Actor Paul Thornley at the opening night of Disco Pigs

“Why is it that a Shakespeare cast ought to be diverse but the cast of, for example, The Ferryman doesn’t have to be?”

Executive director Amber Massie-Blomfield (Twitter)

“If you’ve got somebody as distinguished and inventive and good as Marianne Elliott, and she says, ‘I would love to do Company with a female central character’… What is there to lose? It can only make the play either interesting or, if you dislike it, dislikable… but still. I’m fumfering here, but the point is: That’s what keeps the theatres alive. So I’m always open.”

Composer Stephen Sondheim on Company (LA Times)

“That’s what this show [Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour] is about – being who you are with all of your imperfections and insecurities. When I started I would wear Spanx and two bras, because I felt I couldn’t possibly go out on that stage in front of people with this body, just looking the way I am. And now I just wear one fucking bra, because this is me! So recently I was like, ‘yeah, burn the Spanx’.”

Actor Karen Fishwick (Vogue)

“My dad brought me up to vote Labour. There was never any question of anything else. [When I was growing up in Ipswich] the Labour MP Dick Stokes came canvassing on his bike and we all stood and cheered him. The Conservative came round in his car and we threw stones at him.”

Director Trevor Nunn (Big Issue)

“I fucking love it because so often we have something led by a man, and the woman is either a whimpering idiot who is being walked over or she’s just a whore. So it’s great to go to the men, ‘We’ll either make you gross, weird, nerdy or evil suppressors.’ Why not turn the tables?”

Actor Elisabeth Moss talking about Top of the Lake (Times)

What you said on Facebook

About the price of West End tickets…

Theatre tickets are extortionate, especially for West End shows. They’re not accessible enough and many children are missing out.

Michael Bailey

It is possible to get deals, day seats and tickets via lottery. I would never pay more than £100 for a show and most of the time I try to spend less than £40. But regional theatre can be just as good as London. My local theatre, the Liverpool Empire, has tickets starting at £12.

Daniel James Findlay-Belfield

Coming from the north of England, I’ve found travel and accommodation make seeing a show in London particularly expensive. I wish there were more opportunity for shows to tour.

Alex Garrick

About the Tea House Theatre’s recent job advertisement…

I’ve worked full time for £15,000 in London: my rent was £350 per month. Now I have a mortgage and a toddler, £15,000 wouldn’t cover childcare. The theatre owners won’t pay for experience, but are annoyed that the people applying for the post are not “the dogs” [sic]. The venue has several things going on, so probably takes a fair bit of admin. Outside the arts, a comparable job might offer £23,000. At the start of their careers, people take jobs like this so they can work in theatre, but often end up doing an admin job for less pay – and are treated horrifically for the pleasure.

Alice de Cent

Perhaps the reason they can’t retain staff is their attitude rather than lazy millennials (flounces off to make some avocado toast).

Lauren Emma