Letter: Where are the women writers at the Hampstead Theatre?
In the Hampstead Theatre’s 2017 autumn season there are no plays written by women in your programme. Why not?
We don’t know if you read Lyn Gardner’s 2012 article in the Guardian, entitled “Female Playwrights Still Face Sexism - It’s Time We Admitted It”? In the article, she cites the American researcher Emily Glassberg Sands, who sent out identical scripts to theatres around the US in 2009 – half of these with a male name and half with a female name. Ms Glassberg found that those believed to have been written by women were rated significantly worse by artistic directors and literary managers than those written by men.
This is gross inequality and as theatremakers, we cannot stand by any more and watch theatre programming under-represent some of the most important voices in theatre.
We pay tribute to those theatres who have put women writers past and present in their core programming: Vicky Featherstone at the Royal Court [London], Rufus Norris at the National Theatre and Orla O’Loughlin at the Traverse Theatre [Edinburgh], to name a few, have recently given us works by Lucy Kirkwood, Anna Jordan, Sarah Kane, Caryl Churchill, Zinnie Harris, Jo Clifford, Tanya Ronder, Bryony Lavery, Sam Holcroft, Penelope Skinner, Mia Chung, Annie Baker, Zoe Cooper, Lorraine Hansberry, Stef Smith, Polly Stenham, Debbie Tucker Green, Lucy Prebble, Laura Wade, Anya Reiss, Suzan Lori-Parks and Suhayla El-Bushra.
We cannot talk about gender equality in the theatre without mentioning the incredible work of director Lucy Kerbel who runs Tonic Theatre – who is working tirelessly to encourage the theatre industry to achieve greater gender equality in its workforces and repertoires.
Indeed, we acknowledge and applaud efforts from the Hampstead Theatre to bring women’s voices to the forefront by staging main house productions of plays by Beth Steel – one of these live-streamed, extending to audience beyond the theatre. You also hosted Women Centre Stage, and looking back through the seasons, you have staged major work by Abi Morgan, Hannah Pattinson, Nina Raine and a raft of extraordinary female playwrights. However, looking back has also shown equality has not yet been achieved. In 2015 there were four plays by women and 11 plays by men; in 2016 there were three plays by women and 13 plays by men and this year only two plays by women and 14 by men.
A similar picture of inequality is true across the country: at Theatre Royal Bath’s 2017 summer season, there is one play by a woman (an adaptation); in Chichester Festival Theatre’s summer season, only three plays out of 12 are written by women; in the Old Vic’s 2016/2017 season, one play was written by a woman.
This has to stop. Theatre is still at risk of being dominated by white, middle-class men who not only misrepresent artists but also alienate their audiences and perpetuate a term heard again and again: "theatre is dying".
In this country, 51% of the population are female – we need to challenge and question those with programming power to be properly representative and inclusive.
All writers of all genders must push for a more representative programming, it keeps our industry and stages vibrant and exciting.
In today’s political climate, where politics has divided us, art has the power to unify us. But art requires a diversity of voices to tell those stories and without that diversity, art serves little purpose.
This letter to you [Hampstead Theatre artistic director Edward Hall], sir, serves as a reminder to programmers that female playwrights are under-represented and we, as theatremakers of all genders (signatories of this letter), are unified in the opinion that theatres still need to get their act together over the issue of inclusivity.
Our intentions are to challenge this issue to make theatre better for all.
We would absolutely welcome a response from your theatre on how you intend to seek to better represent female writers as a new writing theatre and evolve artistically to reflect the diversity of the city it lives in.
Paul Hewitt, playwright
Camilla Whitehill, playwright
Sara Joyce, director
Hannah Khalil, playwright
Alecky Blythe, playwright
Giles Terera, actor
Rachel De-lahay, playwright
Stef Smith, playwright
Audrey Sheffield, director
Ben Weatherill, playwright
Milly Thomas, actor/playwright
Lisa Kerr, actor
Sam Swainsbury, actor
Will Bourdillon, producer
Eva Sampson, director
Dan Ayling, director
Carey Belle-Fitzhugh, director
Max Lindsay, director
Helen Murray, photographer
Leo Wan, actor
Paul Smith, artistic director, Middle Child Theatre
Mat Burt, Andy George and Tim Wilson, Vault Festival directors
Rob Watt, director
Lucy Wray, director
William Bowden, director
Jessica Butcher, actor
Chloe Mashiter, director
Finn den Hertog, director
Michelle Fahrenheim, actor
Rosalyn Newbery, producer
Rachel Valentine Smith, director
Rebecca Crookshank, playwright
Bethany Pitts, director
Ben Norris, writer/actor
Isley Lynn, playwright
Sophie Fullerlove, director of Spring Arts and Heritage Centre
Mark Maughan, director
Nessah Muthy, playwright
Rachel Salisbury, actor/writer
Kendall Feaver, playwright
Kate Sawyer, actor/writer
Cordelia O’Neill, writer/actor
Lisa Cagnacci, director
Stephanie Martin, playwright/actor
James Rowland, writer/performer
Stephen Sobal and Amalia Vitale, All in Theatre
Charlotte Ive, artistic director, Scrawny Cat Theatre Company
Margaret Perry, playwright
Lucy Jane Atkinson, director
Robert Wolstenholme, director, Signal Theatre Company
Zara Swanton, actor
James Fritz, writer
Tristan Bernays, writer
Chino Odimba, playwright
Katie Granger, writer
Eve Leigh, playwright
Jenny Haynes, actor
Natasha Rickman, actor/director
Charlotte Salkind, actor
EJ Martin, actor/producer
Harry Harper, journalist
Anne Zander, actor/writer
Sabrina Mahfouz, writer
Eleanor Knight, writer
Molly Bourne, producer, Box Room Theatre Company
Emma McCabe, actor
Melissa Dunne, writer/director
Celia Roux, actor
Nina Segal, playwright
Kathrine Smith, scriptwriter
Victoria Rigby, actor/playwright
Charley March, producer
Polly Creed, student/director
Roberto Valdo Cortese, producer/director
Oli Forsyth and Smoke and Oakum Theatre
Jon Brittain, writer/director
Jenny Walser, actor/director
Molly Wheaton, actor
Roy Alexander Weise, director
Ian Nicholson, director
Rachel Heyburn, director
Deanna Rodger, poet/playwright/actor
Tanya Loretta Dee, actor/writer
John Byrne, entertainment industry career adviser
Lola Williams, director, New Wonder Management
Matthew Xia, director/associate artistic director
Jennifer Tang, director
Zoe Cooper, playwright
Rebecca Dilg, producer
Jane Bowhay, actor
Rebecca D’Souza, actor
Chandra Ruegg, actor
Daniel York, actor/writer/film-maker
Vinay Patel, playwright
Clare Sambrook, novelist/editor/journalist
Ria Parry, director
Lucy Thackeray, actor
Tinuke Craig, director
Rebecca Frecknall, director
Hannah Price, director
Charlotte Mountford, producer