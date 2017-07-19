Hampstead Theatre artistic director Edward Hall has sent a response to this letter to The Stage. Read his letter on our website now

In the Hampstead Theatre’s 2017 autumn season there are no plays written by women in your programme. Why not?

We don’t know if you read Lyn Gardner’s 2012 article in the Guardian, entitled “Female Playwrights Still Face Sexism - It’s Time We Admitted It”? In the article, she cites the American researcher Emily Glassberg Sands, who sent out identical scripts to theatres around the US in 2009 – half of these with a male name and half with a female name. Ms Glassberg found that those believed to have been written by women were rated significantly worse by artistic directors and literary managers than those written by men.

This is gross inequality and as theatremakers, we cannot stand by any more and watch theatre programming under-represent some of the most important voices in theatre.

We pay tribute to those theatres who have put women writers past and present in their core programming: Vicky Featherstone at the Royal Court [London], Rufus Norris at the National Theatre and Orla O’Loughlin at the Traverse Theatre [Edinburgh], to name a few, have recently given us works by Lucy Kirkwood, Anna Jordan, Sarah Kane, Caryl Churchill, Zinnie Harris, Jo Clifford, Tanya Ronder, Bryony Lavery, Sam Holcroft, Penelope Skinner, Mia Chung, Annie Baker, Zoe Cooper, Lorraine Hansberry, Stef Smith, Polly Stenham, Debbie Tucker Green, Lucy Prebble, Laura Wade, Anya Reiss, Suzan Lori-Parks and Suhayla El-Bushra.

We cannot talk about gender equality in the theatre without mentioning the incredible work of director Lucy Kerbel who runs Tonic Theatre – who is working tirelessly to encourage the theatre industry to achieve greater gender equality in its workforces and repertoires.

Indeed, we acknowledge and applaud efforts from the Hampstead Theatre to bring women’s voices to the forefront by staging main house productions of plays by Beth Steel – one of these live-streamed, extending to audience beyond the theatre. You also hosted Women Centre Stage, and looking back through the seasons, you have staged major work by Abi Morgan, Hannah Pattinson, Nina Raine and a raft of extraordinary female playwrights. However, looking back has also shown equality has not yet been achieved. In 2015 there were four plays by women and 11 plays by men; in 2016 there were three plays by women and 13 plays by men and this year only two plays by women and 14 by men.

A similar picture of inequality is true across the country: at Theatre Royal Bath’s 2017 summer season, there is one play by a woman (an adaptation); in Chichester Festival Theatre’s summer season, only three plays out of 12 are written by women; in the Old Vic’s 2016/2017 season, one play was written by a woman.

This has to stop. Theatre is still at risk of being dominated by white, middle-class men who not only misrepresent artists but also alienate their audiences and perpetuate a term heard again and again: "theatre is dying".

In this country, 51% of the population are female – we need to challenge and question those with programming power to be properly representative and inclusive.

All writers of all genders must push for a more representative programming, it keeps our industry and stages vibrant and exciting.

In today’s political climate, where politics has divided us, art has the power to unify us. But art requires a diversity of voices to tell those stories and without that diversity, art serves little purpose.

This letter to you [Hampstead Theatre artistic director Edward Hall], sir, serves as a reminder to programmers that female playwrights are under-represented and we, as theatremakers of all genders (signatories of this letter), are unified in the opinion that theatres still need to get their act together over the issue of inclusivity.

Our intentions are to challenge this issue to make theatre better for all.

We would absolutely welcome a response from your theatre on how you intend to seek to better represent female writers as a new writing theatre and evolve artistically to reflect the diversity of the city it lives in.

Paul Hewitt, playwright

Camilla Whitehill, playwright

Sara Joyce, director

Hannah Khalil, playwright

Alecky Blythe, playwright

Giles Terera, actor

Rachel De-lahay, playwright

Stef Smith, playwright

Audrey Sheffield, director

Ben Weatherill, playwright

Milly Thomas, actor/playwright

Lisa Kerr, actor

Sam Swainsbury, actor

Will Bourdillon, producer

Eva Sampson, director

Dan Ayling, director

Carey Belle-Fitzhugh, director

Max Lindsay, director

Helen Murray, photographer

Leo Wan, actor

Paul Smith, artistic director, Middle Child Theatre

Mat Burt, Andy George and Tim Wilson, Vault Festival directors

Rob Watt, director

Lucy Wray, director

William Bowden, director

Jessica Butcher, actor

Chloe Mashiter, director

Finn den Hertog, director

Michelle Fahrenheim, actor

Rosalyn Newbery, producer

Rachel Valentine Smith, director

Rebecca Crookshank, playwright

Bethany Pitts, director

Ben Norris, writer/actor

Isley Lynn, playwright

Sophie Fullerlove, director of Spring Arts and Heritage Centre

Mark Maughan, director

Nessah Muthy, playwright

Rachel Salisbury, actor/writer

Kendall Feaver, playwright

Kate Sawyer, actor/writer

Cordelia O’Neill, writer/actor

Lisa Cagnacci, director

Stephanie Martin, playwright/actor

James Rowland, writer/performer

Stephen Sobal and Amalia Vitale, All in Theatre

Charlotte Ive, artistic director, Scrawny Cat Theatre Company

Margaret Perry, playwright

Lucy Jane Atkinson, director

Robert Wolstenholme, director, Signal Theatre Company

Zara Swanton, actor

James Fritz, writer

Tristan Bernays, writer

Chino Odimba, playwright

Katie Granger, writer

Eve Leigh, playwright

Jenny Haynes, actor

Natasha Rickman, actor/director

Charlotte Salkind, actor

EJ Martin, actor/producer

Harry Harper, journalist

Anne Zander, actor/writer

Sabrina Mahfouz, writer

Eleanor Knight, writer

Molly Bourne, producer, Box Room Theatre Company

Emma McCabe, actor

Melissa Dunne, writer/director

Celia Roux, actor

Nina Segal, playwright

Kathrine Smith, scriptwriter

Victoria Rigby, actor/playwright

Charley March, producer

Polly Creed, student/director

Roberto Valdo Cortese, producer/director

Oli Forsyth and Smoke and Oakum Theatre

Jon Brittain, writer/director

Jenny Walser, actor/director

Molly Wheaton, actor

Roy Alexander Weise, director

Ian Nicholson, director

Rachel Heyburn, director

Deanna Rodger, poet/playwright/actor

Tanya Loretta Dee, actor/writer

John Byrne, entertainment industry career adviser

Lola Williams, director, New Wonder Management

Matthew Xia, director/associate artistic director

Jennifer Tang, director

Zoe Cooper, playwright

Rebecca Dilg, producer

Jane Bowhay, actor

Rebecca D’Souza, actor

Chandra Ruegg, actor

Daniel York, actor/writer/film-maker

Vinay Patel, playwright

Clare Sambrook, novelist/editor/journalist

Ria Parry, director

Lucy Thackeray, actor

Tinuke Craig, director

Rebecca Frecknall, director

Hannah Price, director

Charlotte Mountford, producer