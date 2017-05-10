The problem with diction is fashion (your views, May 11)

I agree that Jamaica Inn certainly had diction problems (‘Judi Dench: Young actors need to work on their vocal technique’, News, May 4), but that was not the end of it. For me, it presented a number of issues, not least of which was credibility.

As I see it (and hear it) the problem with diction generally is fashion. This problem has been growing gradually since the 1990s.

When I returned home from three years at drama school, my poor old Yorkshire mother was shocked and confused by what seemed to her to be a posh voice with airs and graces beyond my station. What she was hearing, of course, was enunciation, a new-found voice that had previously been suppressed by colloquialism and social conversation.

There was once such a thing as an ‘actor’s voice’. Nearly every actor employed it in everyday speech, and it was, to a degree, pretentious, but it was also practical. By the 1970s, there was a move to promote dialects and regional accents. The polished RP of Malcolm Muggeridge gave way to Michael Parkinson’s Yorkshire accent, Michael Caine’s cockney and Sean Connery’s Scots, accents that became every bit as enchanting as the standard English of so many leading players of the past.

Unfortunately, this essentially welcome move – coupled with a tendency to focus on film acting, in which close recording and restricted facial movement is encouraged – led to the misplaced theory that “natural” was better, less is more, and the native accent is always preferable.

Isaac Alan

Via thestage.co.uk

Diction is everything on television and on stage. While I cannot comment on Jamaica Inn as I never watched it, I did watch Happy Valley and had no difficulty hearing it. Of course, it is possible the accent was difficult for southern audiences to understand.

I deplore the use of personal head microphones in theatre. Instead, today’s actors need to learn to project: sound the beginnings and endings of words – the consonants are there for a reason. Don’t rush the dialogue, learn to breathe correctly and understand what you are saying. Glottal stops are best avoided – and don’t highlight the punctuation.

Today, I continue to be mesmerised by Judi Dench, Maggie Smith and others from a generation of great actors who have learned and honed their craft to perfection.

Thankfully, the subsequent generation of talent to emerge – Julie Hesmondhalgh, Olivia Colman, Sarah Lancashire and Maxine Peake, to name but a few – carries the mantle of creating inspiring characters. Their efforts are to be applauded.

David Lewis

Via thestage.co.uk

Ticket fees are a rip-off

Wishing to book tickets for a forthcoming event at the New Victoria Theatre Woking, which is franchised to Ambassador Theatre Group and supported by Woking Council and local businesses, there were four options open to me:

1. Use the 0844 premium-rate telephone number – the venue earns a portion of the cost of the call.

2. Book online, choosing the seats, paying by card and printing tickets myself.

3. Go in person to the box office in Woking.

4. Don’t go.

Choosing to book online, I selected two stalls seats priced at £19 each. When the booking was confirmed, I was made aware of a compulsory charge of £3.90 (handling fee) and £1.43 (restoration fee) on top of the face value of each ticket.

This means that, for any sold-out performance in the 1,300-seater theatre, ATG earns £6,929. Can any readers explain or condone this practice?

John B Hulbert

Alfold, Surrey

Minority retort

What exactly does Damian Lewis mean when he claims to be a member of a minority?

One accepted definition of someone from a minority is “a person who, because of their culture is singled out for different and unequal treatment in the society in which they live”. According to this definition, they can consider themselves an object of collective discrimination.

Could Lewis explain how he qualifies for so-called minority status?

Lincoln Hudson

London

Quotes of the week

“An artistic director, once they are chosen, should be given everything they need. You have elected them and so you should give them their support. I was saddened because I think Emma Rice is perfect for Shakespeare’s Globe. But it’s about compromise really and I’m not sure if anyone was prepared to compromise.”

Actor Zoe Wanamaker (Sunday Telegraph)

“Every day is surprising, working with actors. They always find something you didn’t know was there. The biggest shock was when the first Billy Elliot was so exhausted halfway through the first run through that he was sick in a bucket. We all thought I’d written a play that was literally undoable. The next day he did it effortlessly – his body was used to the pressures.”

Playwright Lee Hall (Evening Standard)

“When you run an arts building, it is often seen as the artistic director’s playground, but it should be seen as a place for the public to play. We are only custodians of the space.”

Kully Thiarai, artistic director of National Theatre Wales (Guardian)

“I didn’t think this was what I would be doing when I left drama school. I thought I’d be wearing linen on the telly, getting off a horse or climbing out of a fountain. For a wannabe posh boy from Tunbridge Wells, you’d have thought I might have had a bigger bite of that cherry.”

Actor Oliver Chris on performing in new work (i newspaper)

“Everybody thinks you’re a multimillionaire, so I’m not allowed to have an opinion on society, because, obviously, I’m far too rich and above it. That’s why I don’t do Twitter and Facebook, because I’d spend my time going, ‘F you. Where d’you live? Let’s have this out in person, shall we?’ ”

Actor Maxine Peake (Guardian)

“I always felt that I wanted to be a leading actor. What would you rather have – a small part or a big part? I’ll have a big part, please. But I’m a bit funny-looking and I was large, and that’s the way it goes.”

Actor Timothy Spall (Times)

“My intention was to follow one thing and one thing only: a physical reaction to the material that I was creating. Whether or not you went cold and you got goosebumps. If that was happening while you were writing, there was every chance that your body knew something about what was going on that you didn’t. And if that was the case, there was every chance that an actor would feel that, and an audience would feel that.”

Writer Jez Butterworth on Jerusalem (Arts Desk)

What you said on Facebook

The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama’s percentage of black and Asian minority ethnic students is higher than Wales’ overall diversity – theoretically more impressive than East 15.

Andrew Haydon

It’s sad that we even need a diversity league table to begin with.

Karen Martins

Please release all animals held to entertain people. We don’t need them to be ill-treated so they can perform for the public and make money for the people who own them.

Sadie Rennard

It’s not just circuses. I was very disappointed to see the Royal Opera House still condoning the use of live animals for entertainment in a recent production. There is no reason in this day and age that this can be justified.

Jeremy Fielding

Animals are not born for entertainment purposes – it’s time to reverse the process.

Judith Harris de Massa