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Andrzej Lukowski

Andrzej Lukowski

Andrzej Lukowski is theatre editor at Time Out London

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Theatres told engagement with Reform UK ‘no longer optional’ in new toolkit

Theatres told engagement with Reform UK ‘no longer optional’ in new toolkit

Venues are being encouraged to invite Reform UK councillors to see productions to secure the party’s support, as part of a toolkit developed by UK Theatre
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Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson to star in immersive Grease musical

Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson to star in immersive Grease musical

Ricky Wilson, the lead singer of the Kaiser Chiefs, is to take on the role of Teen Angel in select performances of Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical, it has been announced

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