Is bringing it back playing it safe? Well, surely, yes; War Horse is not a gamble for a short summer run. Is bringing it back unreasonable? Not really; as much as anything, the original was such a gargantuan endeavour, involving so many puppets created at such expense, that dusting it off every now and again makes sense.

But there’s a bit of me that felt that it was at least a bit awkward that she was saying all this when the National Theatre had just announced that it was bringing War Horse back as its main show this summer. A phenomenon when it debuted in 2007 – not to mention a risk – it is surely still the National Theatre’s most successful work.

Now, I am fully aware that her speech was not a broadside at timid theatre leadership but, rather, at eroding government investment in and support for the arts. And also that the National Theatre has never been about staging new work only.

“If we are conservative in style, in content, in process, we might balance the books today but we will kill the future of theatre,” she said.

Back in February, National Theatre director Indhu Rubasingham delivered the second Jennie Lee lecture. Her remarks were widely reported , particularly the bit where she decried falling investment in new writing and warned that “playing safe will be the end of us”.

So, why did I have a knee-jerk reaction that it was a step backwards? For as long as I can remember, there has been an attitude within British theatre – from artistic directors to humble salt-of-the-earth theatre critics – that nostalgia is the enemy. Relevance is the eternal worry of our venerable medium. It wasn’t so long ago that hand-wringing over theatre’s response towards Brexit was a common theme, or worrying that theatre, specifically, needed to find an answer to Netflix. Some of this is silly and even somewhat navel-gazey – but, ultimately, it’s probably underpinned by the fact that ‘making centuries-old plays relevant’ is at the core of the British theatrical offering.

Anyway, I went to see War Horse, slightly reluctantly, and I was blown away. The show not only felt like it hadn’t aged a day, but, in hindsight, it’s also hard to imagine why it would have done. Its depiction of the horrors of war remains shockingly visceral. But it’s the puppetry that defines it; there is every chance that there will never be a puppet-based show more spectacular than War Horse made in our lifetimes. Why wouldn’t you bring this back? What had I actually been worried about?

Again, theatre’s relationship with its own recent past is complicated. The West End has a clutch of shows that have been on for decades, but they all have a peculiar internal momentum, and most of them have been tweaked and manipulated over the years – the Les Misérables of 2026 is a completely different production to the Les Misérables of 1985.

Relevance is the eternal worry of our venerable medium

Bringing back an old show is not like putting on a repeat of an old TV show. Even if Nicholas Hytner were to direct a production of the other defining NT hit of his era, The History Boys, with the same sets and costumes, it seems highly unlikely that it would be a carbon copy of its old self.

Because it’s so techy, War Horse is relatively untweaked, but even so, it’s easy to underestimate what an endeavour it is to bring it back; the 2026 incarnation has a largely different creative team to the 2007 one.

Intriguingly, London’s Royal Court – a new writing theatre that has gone for enormous stretches of time without staging a single revival – has loosened its policy under David Byrne, enough to account for a couple of revivals of shows from its own history: Sarah Kane’s 4.48 Psychosis last year, and Manfred Karge’s Man to Man later this year, both with the original casts and (mostly) original creative teams. I don’t think you’d say either show was simply there to put bums on seats, but rather that the people who originally put the shows together want to interrogate their pasts interestingly.

Did Rubasingham jump for joy when she programmed War Horse again? Or was there a note of pragmatism there? Would she have preferred to have had the money and resources of 20 years ago and to be able to unfurl some brand-new spectacular? I’d guess the latter, but I’m happy it played out as it did, as much as anything because I’m glad I was able to take my 11-year-old to see War Horse. Maybe nostalgia is the enemy, but is it nostalgic to love the great films and music of the past? I don’t think so. Sometimes, it’s okay to look backwards for relevance.