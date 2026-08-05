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Richard Jordan

Richard Jordan

Richard Jordan is an award-winning UK and international theatre producer. He has been a regular contributor to The Stage since 2005

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In an uncertain world, theatre’s refusal to be silenced is its greatest asset

In an uncertain world, theatre’s refusal to be silenced is its greatest asset

Persistence can change the world – and, as demonstrated at SIPAM in Romania, theatremakers can harness this power, says Richard Jordan
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Next generation of dancers will find industry unaffordable, public poll suggests

Next generation of dancers will find industry unaffordable, public poll suggests

The next generation of dance talent will find the industry too expensive to work in, according to more than half the respondents to a nationally representative poll

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The Stage Magazine - August 2026

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