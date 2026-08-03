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Lyn Gardner

Lyn Gardner

<p>Lyn Gardner is a theatre critic and associate editor of The Stage. Read her weekly column every Monday.</p>

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For all its flaws, Edinburgh is still the most exciting place to be in August

For all its flaws, Edinburgh is still the most exciting place to be in August

The Edinburgh Fringe may be a microcosm of what many freelancers experience all year round in terms of exploitation and low pay, but the festival also buzzes with their passion, says Lyn Gardner
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Ariana Grande withdraws from Sunday in the Park with George revival

Ariana Grande withdraws from Sunday in the Park with George revival

Ariana Grande has withdrawn from next year’s revival of Sunday in the Park with George.

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The Stage Magazine - August 2026

The Stage Magazine - August 2026

<ul class="mag-blurb"><li><strong>The Stage Interview</strong> Alan Cumming - High land fling</li><li><strong>Edinburgh 2026</strong> Our critics' picks</li><li><strong>Special Report</strong> How the social media ban affects youth arts organisations</li><li><strong>My Favourite Play</strong> Mark Gatiss</li></ul>
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