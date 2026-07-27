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Lyn Gardner

Lyn Gardner

Lyn Gardner is a theatre critic and associate editor of The Stage. Read her weekly column every Monday.

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Restoring an Edinburgh icon: inside the King’s Theatre revamp

Restoring an Edinburgh icon: inside the King’s Theatre revamp

The King’s Theatre in Edinburgh is on the cusp of completing a complex, four-year redevelopment. Arusa Qureshi meets the people striving to future-proof this historic building
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RSC cancels Game of Thrones play preview hours before curtain up

RSC cancels Game of Thrones play preview hours before curtain up

The Royal Shakespeare Company has cancelled a preview performance of Game of Thrones: The Mad King just hours before the show was due to begin

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The Stage Magazine - July 2026

The Stage Magazine - July 2026

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