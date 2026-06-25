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Mildred Yuan

Mildred Yuan

Talent agent

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Mildred Yuan

Mildred Yuan

Talent agent

Mildred Yuan is a talent agent, diversity advisor and career coach. She is a member of the PMA and a voting member of BAFTA. mildredyuan.com 

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Royal Court to double pay for directors and designers at downstairs theatre

Royal Court to double pay for directors and designers at downstairs theatre

London’s Royal Court is to double production payments for directors and set and costume designers working at its downstairs theatre as part of a venue-wide pay increase

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