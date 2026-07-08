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David Joseph

David Joseph

David Joseph is chief executive of the Royal Society of Arts

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Dear people in power: a letter on why the arts are an essential public infrastructure

Dear people in power: a letter on why the arts are an essential public infrastructure

In edited extract from Made in England: Art and Culture in Changing Times, David Joseph appeals to those making funding decisions for the arts
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Venues built in 1970s and 1980s increasingly in danger of closure – Theatres Trust

Venues built in 1970s and 1980s increasingly in danger of closure – Theatres Trust

Theatres built in the 1970s and 1980s are increasingly in danger of closure due to ageing infrastructure, according to Theatres Trust

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