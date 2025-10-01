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Alistair Smith

Alistair Smith

Managing director
@smithalistair

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Alistair Smith

Alistair Smith

Managing director

Alistair Smith is managing director of The Stage Media Company. He was editor of The Stage from 2014 to 2026. He is also the author of two major industry reports (the London Theatre Report and the Theatre Workforce Review) and is the chair of theatre careers charity Get Into Theatre.

@smithalistair

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Brighton Hippodrome to reopen as music venue after 20 years

Brighton Hippodrome to reopen as music venue after 20 years

Brighton Hippodrome is to reopen as a performance venue operated by Academy Music Group, after previously topping a list of the UK’s most endangered theatres
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Brighton Hippodrome to reopen as music venue after 20 years

Brighton Hippodrome to reopen as music venue after 20 years

Brighton Hippodrome is to reopen as a performance venue operated by Academy Music Group, after previously topping a list of the UK’s most endangered theatres

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The Stage Magazine - June 2026

The Stage Magazine - June 2026

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