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Rebecca Camilleri

Rebecca Camilleri

Becky Camilleri is a Maltese actor, theatremaker and drama educator

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The World is Full of Married Men review

The World is Full of Married Men review

Newly rebuilt Yard Theatre hosts a cheeky adult puppet show that is equal parts silly, sexy, poignant and surreal
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Court win for NI ‘fright-night’ performers whose work was cancelled last minute

Court win for NI ‘fright-night’ performers whose work was cancelled last minute

A small claims court in Northern Ireland has defended the rights of a group of freelance performers to be paid after their work was cancelled at the last minute last year

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