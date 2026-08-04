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Amanda Parker

Amanda Parker

Amanda is an associate writer for The Stage. Her career spans leadership and consultancy across screen production, broadcast, arts and culture. She is the former editor of Arts Professional and an Oliver-Award-winning sector leader on equality, diversity and inclusion in theatre.

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Can our new arts leaders persuade Burnham that cultural rights are human rights?

Can our new arts leaders persuade Burnham that cultural rights are human rights?

With recent positive shifts in arts leadership, the moment should be seized to shake up the system to prioritise culture, says Amanda Parker
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Little Angel to display marionette collection ‘for first time in a generation’

Little Angel to display marionette collection ‘for first time in a generation’

Little Angel Theatre is to display its marionette collection to the public ‘for the first time in a generation’ as part of an effort to safeguard the endangered craft

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The Stage Magazine - August 2026

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