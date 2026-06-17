ao link
News
Reviews
Features
Opinion
Jobs
Tickets
Suppliers
Training
Events
Subscribe
SUBSCRIBE
User Menu
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search

More from this Author

More on this topic

Opinion

Recommended for you

Matthew Hemley

Matthew Hemley

Editor

Matt is editor of The Stage, having started as the newspaper’s broadcast reporter in 2007. He covers all areas of the industry in his role, but has a particular interest in musical theatre. Matt studied acting at Bretton Hall, part of the University of Leeds, and regularly appears on radio and television to discuss theatre.

@MattHemley

More from this author

Opinion

Advice

Most Commented
UK Opera Association: the new body aiming to steer the embattled sector to safety

UK Opera Association: the new body aiming to steer the embattled sector to safety

The newly formed UK Opera Association wants to become a collective voice for the art form. Its inaugural chief executive Thangam Debbonaire explains why it is needed
Most Shared
Heritage project launches call out for memories of disability arts movement

Heritage project launches call out for memories of disability arts movement

Disability Arts Online has launched a nationwide call-out for memories of the disability arts movement as part of a new heritage project

Latest Issue

The Stage Magazine - June 2026

The Stage Magazine - June 2026

  • The Stage Interview Sita McIntosh - how to widen Theatre's reach
  • The Long Read The gender gap backstage
  • Feature Meet the circus tent masters
  • My Favourite Play Jessica Hung Han Yun
  • Exclusive West End ticketing survey
READ IN FULL

Jobs

More on this topic

Advice

Recommended for you

Your subscription helps ensure our journalism can continue

Invest in The Stage today with a subscription starting at just £7.99

SUBSCRIBE
The Stage
Subscribe

Subscribe

Start a subscription today from just £7.99 Subscribe

© Copyright The Stage Media Company Limited 2026

Facebook
Instagram
X
Linked In
Pinterest
YouTube