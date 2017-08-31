Missed the Edinburgh Fringe? Here’s where to see the best shows

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe may have had its curtain call, but many shows that played there can now be seen elsewhere across the UK. The Stage's reviews editor Natasha Tripney picks out some of the best transfers from this year's fringe and where to catch them...

Nassim – Bush Theatre, London

The Bush Theatre is celebrating the work of Iranian theatre-maker Nassim Soleimanpour with a retrospective, including hit show White Rabbit, Red Rabbit, current piece Nassim, and a newly commissioned work, Cook, from September 7-16. The theatre has lined-up of a seriously impressive array of performers, includes Denise Gough, Paterson Joseph, Meera Syal, and Dominic West, guaranteeing a different experience at every show.

These Paines Plough, Theatr Clwyd and Orange Tree Theatre co-productions are touring from September 7 2017 to March 3, 2018.

Celebration, Police Cops in Space, Testosterone – New Diorama, London

Fringe-fresh work from Emergency Chorus, The Pretend Men and Rhum and Clay can be seen at the New Diorama, London, throughout September.

Half Breed – Soho Theatre, London

Natasha Marshall’s autobiographical solo show is at Soho Theatre from September 11-30.

The Class Project – touring

Rebecca Atkinson-Lord’s astute exploration of accents and the way that a person’s voice shapes the way they are perceived is on tour this autumn. It runs from September 13 to October 27 at venues including Mac Birmingham and the Albany in London.

Our Carnal Hearts – LLAWN Festival, Llandudno

Rachel Mars’ formally adventurous, choral essay on envy, with compositions by Sh!t Theatre’s Louise Mothersole, is at the LLAWN Festival, Llandudno from September 15-17.

Adam/Eve – Citizens Theatre, Glasgow

The National Theatre of Scotland’s double-bill of shows about the trans lived experience, performed by Adam Kashmiry and Jo Clifford, are at the Citizens’ Theatre from September 15-16.

The Revlon Girl – Park Theatre, London

Neil Anthony Docking’s play about the emotional and social aftermath of the Aberfan Disaster is at London’s Park Theatre from September 19 – October 14.

The Wardrobe Ensemble’s show is on tour from September 27-November 4. Venues includes Royal and Derngate, Northampton and Bristol Old Vic.

Me and Robin Hood – touring

Shon Dale-Jones' solo show exploring the role of charity in society, while raising funds for Street Child United, is on tour until November 4 at venues including the Royal Court, London and Liverpool Everyman.

DollyWould – Camden People’s Theatre, London

Sh!t Theatre’s delicious semi-sort-of celebration of Dolly Parton is at Camden People’s Theatre from October 3-5.

Anyone’s Guess How We Got Here – Camden People’s Theatre, London

Barrel Organ’s third show, a Lynchian evocation of the damage of debt, is at Camden People’s Theatre from October 10-28.

Wild Bore – Soho Theatre, London

Zoe Coombs-Marr, Ursula Martinez and Adrienne Truscott’s show exploring the relationship between artists and critics is at Soho Theatre, London, from November 21-December 16.

How to Win Against History – Young Vic, London

Seiriol Davies’ musical, a returning hit at this year’s fringe, is at the Young Vic, London, from November 30-December 30.

Not I – Battersea Arts Centre, London

Jess Thom’s performance of Samuel Beckett’s notoriously tricky motor-mouth monologue is at the Battersea Arts Centre next year, from February 28-March 17, 2018.