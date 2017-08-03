Where are the disruptive voices to inject fun into the fringe?

When did comedy get so serious? This is the eternal question muttered by Edinburgh old-timers like myself.

The international festival occupied the centre. The fringe was a ragtag of misfits and troublemakers gathered on both the physical and artistic edges of culture.

Complain as we might about the commercialisation of comedy, we all saw this coming and those of us involved in entertainment PR are probably to blame.

Comedy became over-exposed. The freaks were driven out. The insatiable desire for the next big thing engendered imitation. Rather than pushing boundaries, we built straitjackets. Then the agents piled in bearing lucrative deals for panel shows and insurance ads.

The fringe is still a platform featuring some of the sharpest minds in entertainment. That many pivot towards acts that appeal to prime-time bookers is understandable and no one begrudges hard-working comics a living. But ask me to name the acts that I remember from last year and I’m left scratching my head.

The greatest fringe moments are those that could have so easily ended in a bloodbath. Sometimes literally.

The possibility of failing was an essential ingredient of the fringe, but the economics of 2017 no longer make failure an option. Either you are on a shoestring, aiming to break even, or you’re packing out the Assembly Rooms.

Edinburgh is crying out for outrage – even if it’s an outrageous failure. Years ago, I represented Joey Mantoni, an enigmatic US performance artist and shaman who was to bring his participatory performance show So Dark the Light to Edinburgh. Staged in a giant flotation tank, it would involve a six-strong audience in re-birthing, frottage, fetishism and burial rituals, aided by five prostitutes who would run an outreach project in local schools.

Numerous enquiries were made for acquiring tickets, priced at £400 a pop. Sadly, we had to disappoint the eager punters. Mantoni was total hokum, the product of a Barnumite imagination that got out of hand.

But who cared? It was a rollicking good story, it had given journalists opportunities to file entertaining copy, and the malarkey had raised some interesting cultural issues.

The likes of Mantoni were the original clickbait. People love funny stuff – the more bizarre the better – and if Edinburgh can’t compete with YouTube then we’re all in trouble.

In the early 1960s, Peter Cook noted the sterile state of satire in the UK. Then, the censorship of the Lord Chamberlain was stifling innovation. The finances of professionalised comedy are doing something similar. Cook’s solution was to set up a venue that did not kowtow to the mandarins of the censorati – the Establishment Club. These rebels revitalised the bloodstream of British satire and were installed as the new standard-bearers.

If the fringe is to remain relevant, it needs to allow space for the emergence of brave and disruptive voices. Otherwise somewhere else will fill the void and its days will be numbered.