This week’s best shows: our critics’ picks (September 5)

Natasha Tripney

Don’t Miss

One Day, Maybe

The ever-ambitious Dreamthinkspeak takes an entire eight-storey former office block in Hull, for an immersive production inspired by the Korean Democratic Uprising of 1980. Part of Hull City of Culture 2017, One Day, Maybe takes place from September 1-October 1.

Also worth seeing

Hang – The Other Room, Cardiff

Cardiff’s enterprising Other Room stages a revival of Debbie Tucker Green’s Hang, originally staged at the Royal Court, London. It’s directed by the Other Room’s associate director Izzy Rabey and opens on September 7.

Half Breed – Soho Theatre, London

Natasha Marshall’s autobiographical solo show Half Breed, about growing up mixed race in the West Country, is at Soho Theatre from September 11-30. We called it an “important and excoriating show” in our review.

Rita, Sue and Bob Too – Octagon Theatre, Bolton

This major revival of Andrea Dunbar’s iconic Rita, Sue and Bob Too, directed by Max Stafford-Clark for Out of Joint and the Royal Court, opens in Bolton on September 11 before going on tour.

This Is How We Die – Almeida Theatre, London

There’s another chance to see Christopher Brett Bailey’s intense and hypnotic cult collision of storytelling and guitar noise, This Is How We Die, at the Almeida this week. An explosive, one-man word-train that's steeped in Americana, it’s there on September 10, then returns on September 24.

Festival of the week

Casa Festival 2017 – Arcola Theatre and Southwark Playhouse, London

The festival of Latin American theatre returns for an weight-week run at Southwark Playhouse and the Arcola. There’s another chance to see Daniel Goldman’s acclaimed Thebes Land at the Arcola while Southwark Playhouse presents an array of new work by Latin American artists and theatremakers. The festival runs from September 3-October 28.

Mark Shenton

Don't Miss

Derren Brown: Underground – Playhouse Theatre, London

The master audience manipulator Derren Brown returns to the West End with a "best hits" show, running from September 11. As he comments: "It’s not a brand new show, rather an opportunity to see me perform some of my own choice of favourite bits from the past 14 years of touring." Earlier this year he made his American theatre debut at Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theatre.

Also worth seeing

Eyes Closed, Ears Covered – Bunker, London

World premiere of Alex Gwyther's thriller about two teenage boys planning to relive a special day from four years ago, starring EastEnders actor Danny-Boy Hatchard, Joe Idris-Roberts and Phoebe Thomas, opening on September 8.

The Knowledge – Charing Cross Theatre, London

Maureen Lipman directs a new stage version of her late husband Jack Rosenthal's 1979 TV play, The Knowledge, about London's black cab trade, opening September 11.

Grand Finale – Sadler's Wells, London

Described as "part gig, part dance, part theatre", Hofesh Shechter's latest work receives its London premiere on September 12, after previewing at Plymouth's Theatre Royal then transferring to Paris after its London run.

Last chance to see

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill – Wyndham's Theatre, London

Six-times Tony winner Audra McDonald finally made her London stage debut as Billie Holiday in Lanie Robertson's Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill. It ends its West End run on September 9.