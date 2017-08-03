Truffle-hunting critics are more vital than ever for the fringe’s future

The fringe is a festival of discovery. It always has been. From Tom Stoppard to Breach Theatre, from Beyond the Fringe to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, it’s where tomorrow’s talent takes its very first steps – like intrepid ichthyostegas hitting the beach 400 million years ago.

In Edinburgh, emerging artists stand flyer-to-flyer with established names. It’s written into the fringe’s very foundations. An open-access festival is one where anyone could be the biggest hit of the year: anyone might be the next big thing.

As critics, we have a part to play in that. At Edinburgh, critics become truffle hogs. It’s our job to sniff out the good stuff. Given an un-navigably large programme – just the 3,398 productions this year – our reviews and our tips help audiences steer a course.

If we stick to the stuff we already know and love, so too, inevitably, will our readers. It behoves us to seek out new talent, to try out new things, to get our noses dirty by digging around. Edinburgh means keeping an ear to the ground. It’s all about exploring.

That gets harder and harder with each passing year. Even as someone who loves an Excel spreadsheet, I’ve been looking at my Edinburgh longlist with a sense of trepidation.

It’s not a schedule exactly, nor even a wish list – more like a stack of shows that I’ll be keeping tabs on. Some of them are must-sees, most are maybes and the rest are oddities and unlikelies that may – who knows? – be the finds of the fringe.

Right now, that list is 200 shows long. Even if I stick to five or six shows a day – which I won’t – I’ll only manage to see half that.

What’s more, the list of shows that I should see for one reason or another feels longer than ever. At a time when major media coverage is shrinking, that means unknowns are being squeezed out.

We have, over the past decade or so, witnessed the gradual professionalisation of the Edinburgh Fringe. The Traverse programme used to provide a small spine of curated shows. The rest really was a free-for-all.

These days, however, many more shows have been through a selection process before they reach Edinburgh.

It’s five years since Northern Stage brought its first regional showcase to town. Paines Plough pitched its Roundabout programme shortly afterwards. Summerhall has ballooned, bringing a roster of established and experimental artists, and the number of international showcases such as Big in Belgium and From Start to Finnish has multiplied too.

If an increasing number of shows have some kind of backing, it’s harder for those without it to cut through. The upshot is that to be found at the fringe, increasingly, it helps to have been found already.

The flip side is that it’s up to us critics to go further afield. The future of the fringe – this great big free-for-all – depends on it.