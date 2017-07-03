The Wind in the Willows at the London Palladium – review round-up

Kenneth Grahame's classic 1908 children's novel has worked its way into the fabric of British society over the last century, adapted multifariously into films, TV shows, and radio plays. It's been reworked for the stage several times too, notably by AA Milne in 1929 and by Alan Bennett for Nick Hytner's seminal National Theatre production in 1990.

And now, Mole, Ratty, Badger and Toad tread the boards once again, in a fresh musical version churned out by Julian Fellowes, George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, and starring the irrepressible Rufus Hound as Toad. Kavanaugh's production briefly toured the UK late last year, and now sets up camp in the Palladium all summer.

Fellowes, Stiles and Drewe previously collaborated on 2004's Olivier award-winning Mary Poppins and on last year's critically acclaimed Half A Sixpence, which has extended its run at the Noel Coward until early September.

But can they strike gold again with their fresh reworking of this much-loved riverside tale? Can they evoke the nostalgic nirvana of Grahame's wistful writing? Does Hound capture the boisterous buoyancy of Toad of Toad Hall?

Fergus Morgan rounds up the reviews.

The Wind in the Willows – A riverside tale

With such weighty names as Milne and Bennett preceding him, Fellowes certainly has his work cut out for him carving something fresh and memorable from Grahame's novel. Does the Downton Abbey writer succeed?

Most critics think he doesn't. "It is difficult to find any strong personal vision behind this new musical," writes Michael Billington (Guardian, ★★★). "The book may be susceptible to many different readings but here you feel it has been adapted with professional commitment rather than reimagined with personal passion."

Blandness seems to be Fellowes' greatest crime. "Running the gamut from jolly to jocular, it never entertains the risk of real emotion," complains David Benedict (The Arts Desk, ★★), for whom the whole thing is "depressingly brash", making "Downton Abbey seem like The Cherry Orchard".

Fellowes' book is "bland and more than a little twee", according to Henry Hitchings (Evening Standard, ★★), "inoffensive" and "almost humourless" according to Tim Bano (The Stage, ★★), and "burdened by an insufferable twee-ness" according to Dominic Cavendish (Telegraph, ★★).

Andrzej Lukowski (Time Out, ★★) labels it "a complacent trundling out of a century-old story with the expectation it'll be lapped up by default", Stewart Pringle (Exeunt) dismisses it as "hack-work, pure and simple", and Ann Treneman (Times, ★★) just asserts that "Grahame's bucolic tale deserves better".

There are some who are less scathing, Mark Shenton (London Theatre, ★★★★) warming to a book that "has an English eccentricity and wistfulness at its core", Ben Dowell (Radio Times, ★★★★) finding it "a marvellous willowy wallow in Edwardian nostalgia", and Michael Arditti (Express, ★★★★) remarks on how Fellowes has "skilfully filleted" Grahame's novel so that "British pastoral meets Broadway pizzazz".

The Wind in the Willows – Messing about with notes

So Fellowes' book doesn't impress the critics, but what about Stiles and Drewe's score? Can they find the rustic magic in this century-old story?

"Stiles writes in the programme about wanting "to draw on all the things we love about the last 150 years of British music"," explains Benedict. "Thus, we have shades of Gilbert and Sullivan and Flanders and Swann via Vaughan Williams and even a touch of glam rock for the wicked weasels."

"Beyond Stiles' bursts of uplifting choral harmonies, their songs lack personality," he continues. "Would it have killed anyone to have a moment of quiet and genuine tenderness?"

Such dissatisfaction is found elsewhere too. Billington "longed for that moment of pure ecstasy which the same team provided in Half a Sixpence with the heady Pick Out a Simple Tune", Bano reckons the songs "interrupt rather than enrich the story" and Hitchings notes that they "rarely do enough to propel the story, and only one, The Open Road, is more than politely hummable".

"What might look and sound okay in a workshop, drama-school audition, amateur stage or even regional playhouse looks preposterously overexposed at the Palladium," opines Cavendish.

Some, again, are less harsh. Pringle writes that four songs included to mark the seasons "find some of Grahame's magic, his love for England's rolling year, and pin it convincingly to the stage", while Holly Williams (What'sOnStage, ★★★) finds a "sprigged charm" in the "parping and trilling and warbling about springtime and swallows" and Jim Compton-Hall (The Upcoming, ★★★★) thinks the songs are "sweet, fun, catchy and have the entire room enthralled".

Shenton goes further, praising a "buoyant score" and suggesting of Stiles and Drewe that "this may be their most fully realised work yet".

Critics are similarly divided over Peter McKintosh's design, which "is one big tick" according to Treneman, "switching effortlessly from river to road to a fantastically distorted Toad Hall" but "manages to be both tasteful and toothsomely garish" according to Williams, and is "a world away from anything remotely pastoral" according to Bano.

The Wind in the Willows – Toad of Toad Hall

Neither book nor score are rapturously received then. Can a star turn from Rufus Hound – no stranger to the stage after roles in One Man, Two Guvnors, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and last year's RSC adaptation of Don Quixote – turn things around?

Hound, most agree, gives it his all. He's called "a wildly energetic green-haired buffoon" by Hitchings, "a thunderbolt in yellow and green" by Pringle, and "a force of nature" by Debbie Gilpin (Broadway World, ★★★).

"Hound brings all his raffish bluster to the role, the epitome of a tweedy, boyish country gent," writes Bano. "He's brilliantly larger than life, with more than a glint of mischief in his wide grin as he prances and preens in shades of luminous green. He's easily the best thing about this show."

It's "a balls-out romp of a performance" according to Pringle. "He electrifies every scene he bounds into, and it's only when he's offstage in the slammer or whatever that the sedentary pacing and performances really begin to drag things down."

For Billington, Hound "captures the bumptious likability of Mr Toad", for Williams he finds a "suitably inflated bumptiousness", and for Cavendish "the comic ebullience and brio of a boggle-eyed, green moustachioed Rufus Hound as Toad saves it from being a full-on car crash".

The Wind in the Willows – Is it any good?

Fellowes, Stiles and Drewe's Kenneth Grahame adaptation certainly isn't a classic, by any stretch of the imagination. It hasn't got a patch on AA Milne's version, or Alan Bennett's, and it falls well short of the standard set by Mary Poppins and Half a Sixpence too.

Stiles and Drewe's score has it's moments, and Hound does his best to liven up Fellowes' flat book with a performance of laudable bravura, but there's no escaping the prevailing wave of two-star reviews from the critics, and the pervasive disappointed tone. A dud, it seems. Poop poop!