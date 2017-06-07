The Editor’s View: Where are the big plays about home-grown Islamism?

Dominic Cavendish, in his Daily Telegraph review of Annie, remarks: “This is just what London needs right now.”

And he is right. One thing theatre can offer in the wake of horrific events such as last weekend’s terrorist attack in London Bridge, and the one before it in Manchester, is pure entertainment. Uplifting shows that bring a smile to people’s faces and distract them from the less palatable aspects of life. Stories giving resolution and redemption in a world that increasingly seems to offer neither.

But it is not all that theatre can, or indeed should, aspire to be.

As Manchester International Festival artistic director John McGrath observes, speaking a week after a bomb rocked the city, MIF will now be given a fresh urgency. The arts help us digest the world around us and theatre – more than any other form – can provide a forum to debate contentious issues.

Given that we have faced the reality of home-grown Islamism and its violent offshoot jihadism since at least July 7, 2005, where are the mainstream plays examining this issue?

Some great plays have examined other big issues since then: Englishness in Jerusalem; the financial crisis in Enron; changing dynamics in global power structures in Chimerica.

These are big, complicated issues that have been approached with verve, daring and imagination. But where is the big play tackling the rise of radical Islamism in the UK?

People are writing about it, but no one with profile and scale has put this issue centre stage. The closest we have come is the aborted attempt by the National Youth Theatre in 2015.

On the rare occasions the subject is addressed on stage, it tends to be in the form of verbatim pieces such as Another World: Losing Our Children to Islamic State, staged in the National’s Temporary Theatre last year. This offered something valuable, but safer and different from a great work of imaginative art.

Is there a nervousness around addressing such a politically fraught issue? A fear of staging such a play in a public space? Do we even have the writers capable of tackling it head on?

My instinct is that this is a symptom of a long-term failure to develop diverse voices.

With other major societal issues, it would be perfectly acceptable to allow one of the big beasts – say David Hare – to try his hand.

But not with this. A programmer – I hope – would want a voice with a genuine, in-depth understanding of British Muslim communities and the situation in the Middle East.

If such a voice is operating at an established level in British theatre, I have yet to meet them.

